Several explosions occurred in the coastal areas of Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Kherson city military administration said that Kherson is under enemy fire.
Explosions were heard in the coastal areas of Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
Kherson is under enemy fire! Several explosions occurred in the coastal areas. Be careful! Move to safer places!
