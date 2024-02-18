Russians fired more than 130 shells in Kherson region, one killed and 8 wounded

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 39 times over the past day, one person was killed and eight wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Sunday, UNN reports.

Over the last day, the enemy made 39 attacks, launching 131 shells, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. The enemy fired 21 shells at the city of Kherson. One person was killed and 8 others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, an educational institution and a printing house in Kherson, a medical facility in Kherson district.

