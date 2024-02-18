Russian Army Attacks Poltava Region at Night: Strikes Infrastructure Object

On the night of February 18 , the Russian military attacked an infrastructure facility in Poltava region with attack drones. A fire broke out, with no casualties. This was reported on Sunday by the head of the OVA Philip Pronin, UNN writes.

At night, the enemy attacked Poltava region with a UAV. Occupants strike at an infrastructure facility in Poltava region - Pronin wrote on social media.

According to him, the attack caused a fire, which has already been extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries.

