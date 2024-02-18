Hostile attacks in Mykolaiv region: No civilian casualties

Enemy shelling and drone attacks in Mykolaiv region did not harm the population. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, during the day, hostile artillery shelling was recorded at 09:01, 09:30 and 18:18 along the water area and coastline of Ochakiv, Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries among the civilian population.

Also, on February 17, at 10:24 a.m., the enemy attacked the territory of the Kutsurub community with FPV drones. There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

