The leaders of seven European Union countries called on member states not to issue visas to Russian and Belarusian athletes in order to prevent them from participating in sporting competitions on EU territory. This is stated in a joint letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, UNN reports.

Details

The letter was signed by the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden.

If Russian teams and athletes were allowed to participate in European sporting events, the Kremlin would claim it as a victory. Allowing the Russian state to field its athletes in international competitions risks becoming a signal of the gradual acceptance of Russia’s aggressive war. It is simply impossible to separate sport from geopolitics - the letter states.

Its authors remind readers that the European Council has already opposed the normalization of Russia’s and Belarus’s participation in international sporting and cultural events, including through the use of national symbols, until a just and lasting peace is achieved in Ukraine.

"The time has come to put this position into practice," the leaders of the seven countries emphasize. ... These recommendations should set a clear course of action to prevent unnecessary travel by Russian citizens to the territory of member states, in particular to participate in European sporting events, with the aim of developing a common approach that reflects the position of the European Council - the signatories state.

They add that the current international negotiations on ending the war "have not prompted Russia to show restraint—in fact, quite the opposite."

We remind you

On Monday the European Commission presented its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia.

Not only Finland: Norway and Estonia have banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing on their territory