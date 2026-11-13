Not only Finland: Norway and Estonia have banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing on their territory

The governments of Norway and Estonia, following Finland, have banned Russian athletes from competing on their territory. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Norwegian media outlet Tv2 reported that the Norwegian government plans to deny entry to professional Russian and Belarusian athletes, as well as accompanying personnel, if they are coming to participate in competitions.

In turn, Estonia’s Ministry of Culture stated in a letter sent to the International Ski Federation (FIS) that Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be able to participate in competitions on the country’s territory. This is reported by ERR.

Additionally

The Finnish government introduced restrictions on the entry of Russian athletes and other sports professionals, including those competing under neutral status. Helsinki explained the decision by saying that their arrival poses a threat to the country’s international relations.

We would like to remind you

Norway, Denmark, and Sweden will refuse to play against Russia at the 2027 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championship in Germany due to security concerns and geopolitical tensions.

In addition, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated that Russian hockey players should not be allowed to participate in international championships until the war against Ukraine ends. He criticized the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn the ban on Russian athletes participating in competitions.