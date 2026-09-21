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Seven Ethiopian armed groups have united with the aim of overthrowing the government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The alliance seeks to remove Ethiopia’s current authorities and form a transitional government. Its coordination could open 4–5 fronts.

Seven Ethiopian armed groups have united with the aim of overthrowing the government

Seven armed groups in Ethiopia announced the creation of an alliance whose goal they said was to remove the current government and establish a transitional authority. Yle reports this, citing AFP, writes UNN.

Details

The new alliance includes, in particular, the Tigray People's Liberation Front. Its deputy chairman, Amanuel Assefa, said that the members of the union seek a change of government in the country.

Our goal is to remove the regime and facilitate the formation of a transitional government

— Assefa said.

Several armed conflicts are ongoing in Ethiopia

According to the African Union, government forces and Tigray forces have increased their presence in the north of the country in recent months. At the same time, separate armed conflicts are already ongoing in Ethiopia's two most populous regions—Oromia and Amhara.

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Expert Kjetil Tronvoll believes that coordination among the military commands of the new alliance could create a need for the government to conduct combat operations on 4–5 fronts simultaneously. At the same time, he drew attention to the significant ideological differences among the members of the coalition.

Ethiopia's federal forces have been fighting the Oromo Liberation Army since 2018, and the "Fano" militia since 2023. The previous war between the government and Tigray rebels lasted from 2020 to 2022 and, according to estimates cited by AFP, claimed approximately 600,000 lives.

Ethiopia's federal authorities have not yet publicly commented on the creation of the new alliance.

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Stepan Haftko

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Ethiopia