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South African police are investigating a series of deaths: the body of a ninth woman has been found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

The bodies of nine women have been found in the Johannesburg area over two months. Police have formed a special task force and are investigating a possible link between the deaths.

South African police are investigating a series of deaths: the body of a ninth woman has been found

South African police have confirmed the discovery of the body of a ninth woman in just two months, amid growing concern over a series of unsolved deaths east of Johannesburg. BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to police, the latest victim’s body was found on Thursday morning by the roadside in the Dawn Park area. The woman was half-naked and wrapped in a sheet. Her identity has not yet been established.

The discovery followed the deaths of eight other women whose bodies were found across Ekurhuleni, a large metropolitan municipality in Johannesburg, from July onward.

Several women were found partially clothed and with bodily injuries, but police stressed that they have not yet established whether all the deaths are connected or whether a serial killer is responsible for them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to do everything possible to find those responsible for the killings, which, he said, are causing fear and uncertainty in society.

In a statement on Thursday, the South African police said that the recent increase in serious and violent crimes against women remains a matter of deep concern and urged women in the country to remain vigilant about their personal safety.

Women were advised to avoid walking alone or  along deserted routes,  to beware of strangers and suspicious vehicles. They were also advised not to walk while wearing headphones at high volume, as this may reduce awareness of their surroundings.

The authorities offered a reward of 400,000 rand (US$24,000; £18,000) for information that would help apprehend those responsible and appealed to families with missing relatives to help identify the remaining victims.

Additional information

South Africa has one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world, while the rate of femicide is five times higher than the global average, according to UN Women.

Last November, the country declared violence against women a national disaster after an online campaign that culminated in nationwide protests.

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