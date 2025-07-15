Set relatives on fire: an attacker who killed his mother during a family conflict was detained in Kyiv region

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24135 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 49214 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 32574 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 55355 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 42475 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 90379 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 69831 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 95960 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75900 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56209 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
38%
746mm
Popular news
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 29471 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 37903 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearanceJuly 15, 07:15 AM • 21061 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46229 views
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation12:44 PM • 18582 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24135 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 49214 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 55355 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 90379 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 86755 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica02:33 PM • 190 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 10939 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46327 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 66737 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 69974 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Set relatives on fire: an attacker who killed his mother during a family conflict was detained in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

A 57-year-old man was detained in Kyiv region, who, during a conflict, doused his 76-year-old mother and 54-year-old brother with a flammable substance and set them on fire. The woman died in the hospital from her burns.

Set relatives on fire: an attacker who killed his mother during a family conflict was detained in Kyiv region

A conflict arose between the perpetrator and his 54-year-old brother, and their mother intervened. The man retaliated by pouring a bottle of flammable substance on his relatives and setting them on fire.

Reports UNN with reference to Kyiv Region Police.

Details

In Obukhiv district, a 57-year-old man was detained who, during a conflict, doused his relatives with a flammable substance and set them on fire.

Police received information about the incident on July 13.

According to medics, a man and a woman sustained burns in the yard of one of the households in Vasylkiv.

 Law enforcement officers established:

  • a conflict arose between the perpetrator and his 54-year-old brother;
    • the mother intervened in the situation, defending her younger son;
      • to get revenge on his relatives, the assailant took a bottle with a flammable substance.

        The perpetrator doused his relatives and set them on fire with a lighter. After committing the act, the man fled the scene.

        The victims were taken to a medical facility. Medics diagnosed the woman and her son with burns of various degrees.

        The 76-year-old woman died in the hospital from her injuries.

        - informs Kyiv Region Police. 

        The detainee faces up to 15 years in prison.

        Recall

        In Fastiv region, a 43-year-old man, during an argument, poured kerosene on a 54-year-old woman and set her on fire.

        In the Odesa region, a woman stabbed her 17-year-old son in the chest during an argument: details of the incident22.05.25, 21:05 • 3884 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Crimes and emergencies
        National Police of Ukraine
        Kyiv Oblast
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9