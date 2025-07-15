Set relatives on fire: an attacker who killed his mother during a family conflict was detained in Kyiv region
A 57-year-old man was detained in Kyiv region, who, during a conflict, doused his 76-year-old mother and 54-year-old brother with a flammable substance and set them on fire. The woman died in the hospital from her burns.
A conflict arose between the perpetrator and his 54-year-old brother, and their mother intervened. The man retaliated by pouring a bottle of flammable substance on his relatives and setting them on fire.
In Obukhiv district, a 57-year-old man was detained who, during a conflict, doused his relatives with a flammable substance and set them on fire.
Police received information about the incident on July 13.
According to medics, a man and a woman sustained burns in the yard of one of the households in Vasylkiv.
Law enforcement officers established:
- a conflict arose between the perpetrator and his 54-year-old brother;
- the mother intervened in the situation, defending her younger son;
- to get revenge on his relatives, the assailant took a bottle with a flammable substance.
The perpetrator doused his relatives and set them on fire with a lighter. After committing the act, the man fled the scene.
The victims were taken to a medical facility. Medics diagnosed the woman and her son with burns of various degrees.
The 76-year-old woman died in the hospital from her injuries.
The detainee faces up to 15 years in prison.
In Fastiv region, a 43-year-old man, during an argument, poured kerosene on a 54-year-old woman and set her on fire.
