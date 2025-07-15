Set relatives on fire: an attacker who killed his mother during a family conflict was detained in Kyiv region

A conflict arose between the perpetrator and his 54-year-old brother, and their mother intervened. The man retaliated by pouring a bottle of flammable substance on his relatives and setting them on fire.

Reports UNN with reference to Kyiv Region Police.

Details

In Obukhiv district, a 57-year-old man was detained who, during a conflict, doused his relatives with a flammable substance and set them on fire.

Police received information about the incident on July 13.

According to medics, a man and a woman sustained burns in the yard of one of the households in Vasylkiv.

Law enforcement officers established:

a conflict arose between the perpetrator and his 54-year-old brother;

the mother intervened in the situation, defending her younger son;

to get revenge on his relatives, the assailant took a bottle with a flammable substance.

The perpetrator doused his relatives and set them on fire with a lighter. After committing the act, the man fled the scene.

The victims were taken to a medical facility. Medics diagnosed the woman and her son with burns of various degrees.

The 76-year-old woman died in the hospital from her injuries. - informs Kyiv Region Police.

The detainee faces up to 15 years in prison.

Recall

In Fastiv region, a 43-year-old man, during an argument, poured kerosene on a 54-year-old woman and set her on fire.

In the Odesa region, a woman stabbed her 17-year-old son in the chest during an argument: details of the incident