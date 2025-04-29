Serhiy Zhadan called on Ukrainians to join the MHP Run4Victory marathon in support of "Khartia"

The famous writer and musician, and now a military fighter of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" Serhiy Zhadan called on Ukrainians to join the charity marathon MHP Run4Victory to support his brigade, reports UNN.

Every day there is a struggle, and every gesture of your support is a feeling that we are not alone. While the military is fighting - you run, for those who are fighting, for those who are no longer there, for victory. Join - said Zhadan.

The MHP Run4Victory charity marathon was initiated by MHP together with the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Sports partner - NewRun.

The race will take place on May 18 on Trukhanov Island (Kyiv).

Distances: 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km, children's and inclusive race "People Titans".

All funds raised from registrations and donations will go to support the military from the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia".

Participation is free for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities.

For free participation, please write to the NewRun email address: [email protected].

Registration - at the link: timer.newrun.com.ua/event/151

Reference

"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of activity includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.