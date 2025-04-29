Serhiy Zhadan called on Ukrainians to join the MHP Run4Victory marathon in support of "Khartia"

$41.740.01
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1704 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 16988 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33508 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36869 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73314 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78936 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68411 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61831 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33344 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59863 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Popular news

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 38867 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 41237 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 32135 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 19300 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 6780 views
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 33144 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 52563 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 51474 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 158041 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 70823 views
Serhiy Zhadan called on Ukrainians to join the MHP Run4Victory marathon in support of "Khartia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1760 views

Serhiy Zhadan called on Ukrainians to join the MHP Run4Victory charity race, which will be held on May 18 in Kyiv. All funds will go to support the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia".

Serhiy Zhadan called on Ukrainians to join the MHP Run4Victory marathon in support of "Khartia"

The famous writer and musician, and now a military fighter of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" Serhiy Zhadan called on Ukrainians to join the charity marathon MHP Run4Victory to support his brigade, reports UNN.

Every day there is a struggle, and every gesture of your support is a feeling that we are not alone. While the military is fighting - you run, for those who are fighting, for those who are no longer there, for victory. Join 

- said Zhadan.

The MHP Run4Victory charity marathon was initiated by MHP together with the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Sports partner - NewRun.

The race will take place on May 18 on Trukhanov Island (Kyiv).

Distances: 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km, children's and inclusive race "People Titans".

All funds raised from registrations and donations will go to support the military from the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia".

Participation is free for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities.

For free participation, please write to the NewRun email address: [email protected].

Registration - at the link: timer.newrun.com.ua/event/151

Reference

"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of activity includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
