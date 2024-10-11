Serhiy Boyev appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Serhiy Boyev as Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration. Boev, 41, has experience working for state-owned companies and international banks and holds an MBA from the Wharton School.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, on the proposal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, has appointed Serhiy Boyev as Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration, UNN reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
Details
Prior to his appointment, 41-year-old Sergiy Boyev served as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine. In the period from 2016 to 2022, he held senior positions at state-owned companies Naftogaz of Ukraine and Ukrgasvydobuvannya.
Previously, Mr. Boyev worked at leading international banking institutions and at The Boston Consulting Group, which provided him with extensive experience in finance and management.
Sergiy Boyev holds a bachelor's degree in international economics from the Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University and a master's degree in business administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania (USA).
