September 24: World Gorilla Day, Women's Health and Fitness Day

September 23, 07:19 PM • 11282 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 20182 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 20529 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 20227 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 41736 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 25150 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 58305 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 41617 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38793 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51468 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Popular news
Defense Forces liberated 360 km² of occupied territory - ZelenskyySeptember 23, 06:03 PM • 6626 views
Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oilSeptember 23, 06:21 PM • 7038 views
Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with TrumpSeptember 23, 06:37 PM • 6396 views
NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditionsSeptember 23, 06:48 PM • 17818 views
Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damagedVideoSeptember 23, 08:05 PM • 5100 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 41736 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 33062 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 47943 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 49006 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 58306 views
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 17893 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 79056 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 40301 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 55346 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 107063 views
September 24: World Gorilla Day, Women's Health and Fitness Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

September 24 marks World Gorilla Day, World Cancer Research Day, and Women's Health and Fitness Day. World Day Against Software Patents is also held.

September 24: World Gorilla Day, Women's Health and Fitness Day

Today, September 24, marks World Gorilla Day, Women's Health and Fitness Day, and World Cancer Research Day, writes UNN.

Details

World Gorilla Day

World Gorilla Day is celebrated annually on September 24 — it is an international day dedicated to gibbons. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness about gorillas, their biology, the threats they face, and conservation efforts.

In 2017, the celebration of World Gorilla Day was initiated by the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Karisoke Research Center — a field research center founded by Dian Fossey.

Dian Fossey is one of the central figures in the study and conservation of mountain gorillas. She founded the Karisoke Research Center, did much to understand the nature of gorilla behavior, their social structures, and actively fought against poaching.

Karisoke Research Center is a long-term project for gorilla research and protection.

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure. 04.06.25, 13:54 • 119724 views

World Cancer Research Day

World Cancer Research Day, observed annually on September 24, is a global initiative that highlights the importance of cancer research and the invaluable contributions of researchers worldwide. This day is dedicated to raising public awareness about the importance of continuous research to improve survival rates, enhance the quality of life for cancer patients, and reduce the number of people suffering from this devastating disease.

For the first time, 11 leading organizations, including the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), united to mark September 24 as World Cancer Research Day. This global campaign was initiated to draw attention to the extraordinary impact of research and the outstanding contributions of cancer researchers worldwide. The initiative was developed in line with the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, promoting cancer research and maintaining its momentum.

Study found: a third of cancer patients suffer from fatigue even years after therapy07.08.25, 18:00 • 3407 views

Women's Health and Fitness Day

Women's Health and Fitness Day is celebrated in the USA annually on the last Wednesday of September, promoting the importance of health and fitness for women of all ages. It is the largest annual event aimed at strengthening women's health, which aims to inspire women to take control of their health through physical activity, healthy lifestyle choices, and regular medical check-ups. This special day encourages women to make fitness a priority, raising awareness about women's unique healthcare needs and providing practical ways to stay healthy.

Women's Health and Fitness Day reminds us that women's health needs differ from men's due to biological differences. Women face unique health challenges that require special care and attention. It is very important for women to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and proactive health monitoring through doctor visits.

Zelenskyy: Veteran sport should be a priority for the state21.05.25, 02:51 • 4881 view

World Day Against Software Patents

On September 24, the world observes World Day Against Software Patents. This event was introduced thanks to the initiative of the Global Coalition of Software Development Companies, various associations, and independent developers, announced on September 2, 2008.

The first step towards establishing this day was the adoption by the European Parliament in September 2003 of amendments that limit the scope of patent law and protect small software development companies from the negative impact of "broad" patents. This happened thanks to the efforts of activists, including Benjamin Henrion – the initiator of the StopSoftwarePatents project.

Despite these "victories," the question of whether software patents should be abolished still remains open. This September day is another opportunity to demonstrate the growing concern of developers and users about the issuance of software patents, which affects their freedom to innovate.

Cyberattack paralyzes major European airports, attackers demand ransom - BBC22.09.25, 15:39 • 3034 views

Church holiday

Today, the church honors one of the glorious sons of the Ukrainian land – the Venerable Theodosius of Manyava. He was canonized by the Ukrainian church in July 2004. He is revered as a great ascetic, a mentor in monastic life, one of the founders of the unique Manyava Skete, known as the Ukrainian Athos.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

