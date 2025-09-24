September 24: World Gorilla Day, Women's Health and Fitness Day

Today, September 24, marks World Gorilla Day, Women's Health and Fitness Day, and World Cancer Research Day, writes UNN.

World Gorilla Day

World Gorilla Day is celebrated annually on September 24 — it is an international day dedicated to gibbons. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness about gorillas, their biology, the threats they face, and conservation efforts.

In 2017, the celebration of World Gorilla Day was initiated by the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Karisoke Research Center — a field research center founded by Dian Fossey.

Dian Fossey is one of the central figures in the study and conservation of mountain gorillas. She founded the Karisoke Research Center, did much to understand the nature of gorilla behavior, their social structures, and actively fought against poaching.

Karisoke Research Center is a long-term project for gorilla research and protection.

World Cancer Research Day

World Cancer Research Day, observed annually on September 24, is a global initiative that highlights the importance of cancer research and the invaluable contributions of researchers worldwide. This day is dedicated to raising public awareness about the importance of continuous research to improve survival rates, enhance the quality of life for cancer patients, and reduce the number of people suffering from this devastating disease.

For the first time, 11 leading organizations, including the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), united to mark September 24 as World Cancer Research Day. This global campaign was initiated to draw attention to the extraordinary impact of research and the outstanding contributions of cancer researchers worldwide. The initiative was developed in line with the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, promoting cancer research and maintaining its momentum.

Women's Health and Fitness Day

Women's Health and Fitness Day is celebrated in the USA annually on the last Wednesday of September, promoting the importance of health and fitness for women of all ages. It is the largest annual event aimed at strengthening women's health, which aims to inspire women to take control of their health through physical activity, healthy lifestyle choices, and regular medical check-ups. This special day encourages women to make fitness a priority, raising awareness about women's unique healthcare needs and providing practical ways to stay healthy.

Women's Health and Fitness Day reminds us that women's health needs differ from men's due to biological differences. Women face unique health challenges that require special care and attention. It is very important for women to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and proactive health monitoring through doctor visits.

World Day Against Software Patents

On September 24, the world observes World Day Against Software Patents. This event was introduced thanks to the initiative of the Global Coalition of Software Development Companies, various associations, and independent developers, announced on September 2, 2008.

The first step towards establishing this day was the adoption by the European Parliament in September 2003 of amendments that limit the scope of patent law and protect small software development companies from the negative impact of "broad" patents. This happened thanks to the efforts of activists, including Benjamin Henrion – the initiator of the StopSoftwarePatents project.

Despite these "victories," the question of whether software patents should be abolished still remains open. This September day is another opportunity to demonstrate the growing concern of developers and users about the issuance of software patents, which affects their freedom to innovate.

Church holiday

Today, the church honors one of the glorious sons of the Ukrainian land – the Venerable Theodosius of Manyava. He was canonized by the Ukrainian church in July 2004. He is revered as a great ascetic, a mentor in monastic life, one of the founders of the unique Manyava Skete, known as the Ukrainian Athos.