Study found: a third of cancer patients suffer from fatigue even years after therapy

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 13674 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 17902 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 59241 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 60734 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 73433 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 106619 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 68517 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 45195 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 45031 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56323 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
41%
755mm
Popular news
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 53956 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 84085 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 26097 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 49263 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 27766 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 13719 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 28862 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 50337 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 59308 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 60793 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zakarpattia Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 84946 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 125604 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 135246 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 126890 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 137910 views
Actual
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136

Study found: a third of cancer patients suffer from fatigue even years after therapy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

A new study by the German Cancer Research Center showed that about a third of cancer survivors suffer from severe fatigue 5–16 years after diagnosis. This highlights the need for long-term care for cancer patients.

Study found: a third of cancer patients suffer from fatigue even years after therapy

According to a study by the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, about a third of all patients who have long struggled with breast, prostate, or colon cancer suffer from severe fatigue even 5–16 years after diagnosis, UNN reports.

Details

People with cancer often suffer from a constant feeling of complete exhaustion, known as fatigue. As scientists have found, fatigue persists for a long time after the end of treatment.

Reference

One of the most common consequences of cancer is fatigue – a prolonged feeling of physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion. It occurs in 85% of patients during active therapy. Until now, it was believed that symptoms gradually disappear after the end of treatment.

However, the results of recent studies show that in many people who have survived cancer, fatigue persists for many years after the completion of therapy or reappears.

- reports Nachrichten idw.

The study involved over 6,000 long-term survivors of breast, prostate, and colon cancer.

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking 31.05.25, 09:00 • 107566 views

About 34-39 percent reported persistent fatigue symptoms; young people, as well as patients with depression and those with multiple comorbidities, suffer.

Fatigue is not a homogeneous symptom. We were able to show that physical, cognitive, and affective fatigue have different risk factors, as well as different associations with mortality.

- explains Melissa Tong, lead author of the study.

Severe fatigue, especially physical, was associated with up to a 2.4-fold increased risk of death. The authors explain that physical fatigue may reflect a person's perception of what activities are still possible and what are not, regardless of their current condition – regardless of age and comorbidities.

Conclusion

The results emphasize the need for systematic screening for fatigue as part of follow-up care for cancer patients – even many years after the completion of treatment.

"Long-term survivors need long-term care concepts that integrate psychosocial, physical, and medical aspects," explains Volker Arndt from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), senior author of the study.

Recall

Lung cancer ranks first in the world in terms of mortality among oncological diseases. More than 1.7 million people die from this disease every year. And the biggest problem is timely detection.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health