The head of the supervisory board of Sense Bank, Hladyshenko, has been suspended for six months — Ministry of Finance

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to suspend Mykola Hladyshenko, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC Sense Bank, from exercising his powers for a period of six months, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Details

The ministry said the decision was made in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On Banks and Banking,” taking into account public information released by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The purpose of the suspension is to neutralize threats of improper and ineffective functioning of the Supervisory Board of JSC Sense Bank, including risks related to the use of the bank for money laundering purposes and inadequate oversight of anti-money laundering procedures. The Government also initiated the suspension of Oleksii Stupak, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Sense Bank - the Ministry of Finance reported.

The government suspended the chair of the supervisory board of Sense Bank and initiated the suspension of the chair of the management board — Koretskyi

To remind

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office released a video with more complete audio recordings and details of the case as part of a special operation codenamed “Forrest Gump” to expose a criminal organization. Among those implicated in the case are a sitting and a former member of parliament, as well as senior officials of the Office of the President.