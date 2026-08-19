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The government suspended the chair of the supervisory board of Sense Bank and initiated the suspension of the chair of the management board — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14403 views

The government suspended the chair of the supervisory board of state-owned Sense Bank and initiated the suspension of the chair of the management board. Other individuals involved in the investigation will also be held accountable.

The government suspended the chair of the supervisory board of Sense Bank and initiated the suspension of the chair of the management board — Koretskyi

The government decided to suspend the chair of the supervisory board of the state-owned Sense Bank and also initiated the suspension of the bank’s chair of the management board. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

The government decided to suspend the chair of the supervisory board of the state-owned Sense Bank. The government also initiated the suspension of the bank’s chair of the management board. Other bank officials who appear in the pretrial investigation materials must bear similar responsibility 

- Koretskyi reported.

He added that the facts made public by the anti-corruption agencies require a proper assessment and cannot remain without a response. 

It should be noted that the chair of the supervisory board of Sense Bank is Mykola Hladyshenko, while the chair of the management board is Oleh Stupak. 

We remind you 

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office released a video with more complete audio recordings and details of the case as part of a special operation called "Forrest Gump" aimed at exposing a criminal organization. Among those involved in the case are a current and a former member of parliament, as well as senior officials of the Office of the President.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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