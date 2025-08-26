The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine reported a high-profile scandal in the Russian troops. In the 83rd Airborne Assault Brigade, officers massively simulated injuries to receive payments and awards. The amount of appropriated funds exceeded 200 million rubles. This was reported by the GUR, writes UNN.

Details

A new corruption scandal has erupted in the ranks of the Russian army. According to the GUR of Ukraine, a large-scale fraud scheme was discovered in the 83rd Separate Guards Airborne Assault Brigade: servicemen deliberately staged injuries to arrange payments and benefits for themselves.

According to documents, more than 30 servicemen of this unit were allegedly injured at the front and underwent treatment in hospitals. In fact, they remained in service, receiving salaries, allowances, and compensation, while avoiding being sent to the front line.

The story of Lieutenant Colonel Konstantin Frolov, head of the special operations group, looks particularly cynical.

Frolov was reportedly wounded four times, and federal media published heroic stories about him about "successful work of sniper groups" and "saving comrades – reported by the GUR.

His name has repeatedly appeared in Russian media as an example of "heroism and self-sacrifice."

However, the entire epic around Frolov turned out to be fabricated, and the Muscovite received his wounds from his own comrades, who, at the request of the lieutenant colonel, shot him, trying not to hit vital organs - emphasized the GUR.

Meanwhile, hundreds of dead Russian servicemen are still listed as "missing." This allows the Russian Ministry of Defense to avoid payments to families, while senior officers profit from fake injuries and fabricated exploits.

In total, under this scheme, the brigade command illegally appropriated more than 200 million rubles (approximately $2.5 million).

