Russian assault troops in Sumy region are massively ignoring the orders of the command and abandoning their positions, and desertion is rampant among units in Kursk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

In the Sumy direction, Russian assault units, despite the command's orders, began to abandon their positions. According to Kovalenko, commanders demand that subordinates "constantly move forward," but due to heavy losses, they ignore orders.

Some Russians are abandoning positions - Kovalenko said.

He also noted that in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, particularly in the rear cities of Lgov and Rylsk, where reinforcements are brought, there is an increase in cases of desertion.

In Kursk region, in the rear cities of Lgov, Rylsk, where reinforcements are brought, there is desertion - the lieutenant reported.

Despite the difficult situation at the front, Ukrainian soldiers continue to put up a worthy resistance.

Kovalenko emphasized that constant Russian assaults in the border areas of Sumy region are accompanied by losses, and individual successful actions of Ukrainian forces significantly undermine the morale of the occupiers.

Tens of thousands of servicemen of the occupying army are on the lists of deserters - Russian media