$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 24122 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 63486 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 60136 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 71814 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 63713 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 49896 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 62591 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59206 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 287708 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120407 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.8m/s
64%
746mm
Popular news
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 108417 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 102385 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 101463 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 85745 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 59305 views
Publications
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 3980 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 32021 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 59328 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 101559 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 287733 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 1668 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 92493 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 171653 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 294023 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 161094 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

Russian military ignore orders in Sumy region and massively desert in Kursk region - NSDC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Russian assault troops in Sumy region ignore orders and abandon positions due to heavy losses. Desertion is increasing among new recruits in Kursk region.

Russian military ignore orders in Sumy region and massively desert in Kursk region - NSDC

Russian assault troops in Sumy region are massively ignoring the orders of the command and abandoning their positions, and desertion is rampant among units in Kursk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

In the Sumy direction, Russian assault units, despite the command's orders, began to abandon their positions. According to Kovalenko, commanders demand that subordinates "constantly move forward," but due to heavy losses, they ignore orders.

Some Russians are abandoning positions

- Kovalenko said.

He also noted that in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, particularly in the rear cities of Lgov and Rylsk, where reinforcements are brought, there is an increase in cases of desertion.

In Kursk region, in the rear cities of Lgov, Rylsk, where reinforcements are brought, there is desertion

- the lieutenant reported.

Despite the difficult situation at the front, Ukrainian soldiers continue to put up a worthy resistance.

Kovalenko emphasized that constant Russian assaults in the border areas of Sumy region are accompanied by losses, and individual successful actions of Ukrainian forces significantly undermine the morale of the occupiers.

Tens of thousands of servicemen of the occupying army are on the lists of deserters - Russian media 20.05.25, 17:50 • 3512 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9