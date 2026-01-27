$43.130.01
Seized land near the Dnipro and illegally built a house: ex-MP Suprunenko served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Former MP Oleksandr Suprunenko has been served with a notice of suspicion for the unauthorized seizure of 0.3 hectares of land near the Dnipro River. He illegally built a house and fenced off the plot, restricting access to the water.

Seized land near the Dnipro and illegally built a house: ex-MP Suprunenko served with notice of suspicion

Former People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksandr Suprunenko has been notified of suspicion of unauthorized occupation of land plots near the Dnipro River and illegal construction of a house on them, UNN reports.

Prosecutors of the Solomyansky District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have notified a 55-year-old People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VI and VIII convocations, who was also a deputy of the Kyiv City Council, of suspicion.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

And although law enforcement officers do not name the suspect, UNN has learned that it is Oleksandr Suprunenko.

Details

According to the investigation, owning a land plot of 0.1 hectares in the Dnipro district of the capital, the man illegally occupied adjacent communal land plots located within the coastal protection strip of the Dnipro River.

Without any permits, he fenced off about 0.3 hectares of land, restricting citizens' access to water, and also illegally built a one-story house with an area of 103 square meters.

The specified land plots are located within a 100-meter coastal protection strip, where any construction and installation of fences are prohibited by law.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 2 and Part 4 of Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the issue of returning the illegally occupied lands to the territorial community of Kyiv is being resolved.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Real estate
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv