Security guarantees for Ukraine: Euractiv learned about the terms of preparation of the draft framework
Kyiv • UNN
National security advisers are preparing a draft framework of security guarantees for Ukraine. This could pave the way for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.
As part of the work on the security guarantees plan for Ukraine, national security advisers of the allies hope to prepare a draft framework within the next week, citing sources, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.
Details
European officials say negotiators are beginning to develop a security guarantees plan for Ukraine, which should pave the way for a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.
National security advisers from participating countries hope to prepare a draft framework skeleton within the next week, say people familiar with the negotiations, before a possible next phone call with Trump
