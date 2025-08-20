Security guarantees for Ukraine: Euractiv learned about the terms of preparation of the draft framework

As part of the work on the security guarantees plan for Ukraine, national security advisers of the allies hope to prepare a draft framework within the next week, citing sources, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

Details

European officials say negotiators are beginning to develop a security guarantees plan for Ukraine, which should pave the way for a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

National security advisers from participating countries hope to prepare a draft framework skeleton within the next week, say people familiar with the negotiations, before a possible next phone call with Trump - Euractiv publication states.

