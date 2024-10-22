Security forces staged the murder of a businessman in Odesa to catch a killer
Kyiv • UNN
A Lviv resident who tried to organize the murder of the head of a public organization on the order of russian special services was detained in Odesa. The security forces staged the murder to catch the organizer of the crime.
A resident of Lviv who tried to organize the murder of the head of a public organization on the order of the russian special services was detained in Odesa. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU, UNN reports.
Details
Prosecutors served a 43-year-old Lviv resident, who previously worked in the security service of one of the russian oligarchic clans, with a notice of suspicion of attempted premeditated murder committed on commission and illegal handling of ammunition (Part 2 of Article 15, paragraph 6, paragraph 11 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
According to the investigation, he received an order from the russian special services to kill an Odesa businessman, the head of a public law enforcement organization.
His assassination was ordered by the russian secret service, which wanted to carry out an "exemplary" liquidation of a figure who publicly supported mobilization. In this way, the enemy wanted to sow panic and destabilize the socio-political situation in the region
The prosecutor's office added that the suspect had found a "killer" to whom he promised $80,000 for fulfilling the order and passed on detailed information about the victim - his photo, habits, place of residence and work. The law enforcement officers staged the murder of the head of the public organization, photos and videos of the bloody "victim" were provided to the customer, and information about the "murder" was covered in the media.
The prosecutor's office added that the organizer of the crime was detained after providing "evidence" of the order. A phone with correspondence with the Russian curator and an F-1 combat grenade were seized.
At the request of the prosecution, the suspect was chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention without the right to be released on bail. The SBU is checking the suspect's involvement in organizing assassination attempts on the lives of other Ukrainian figures ordered by Russian special services, as well as other crimes against the foundations of Ukraine's national security. The SBU noted that after the successful execution of the murder, "Russian special services planned to order the murder of other activists with a public pro-Ukrainian position.
According to preliminary data, in September 2024, the suspect arrived in Odesa to perform another task for the Russian special services - to organize the liquidation of a well-known Odesa public activist for a reward of USD 100 thousand
Recall
Recently, the police statedthat the body of local businessman Gennady Beibutyan with gunshot wounds was found near his car. The businessman was the head of a group that patrolled the city with the police and participated in raids on the TCC.
