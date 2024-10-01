ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 87171 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106040 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171054 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140079 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144386 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184044 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112119 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104773 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

SBU detains FSB hitman who tried to kill Melitopol city council official

SBU detains FSB hitman who tried to kill Melitopol city council official

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12260 views

The SBU detained an FSB agent who tried to kill an official of the Melitopol City Council. The offender acted under the guise of a utility worker and hit the victim with a hammer, but the victim survived.

The Security Service of Ukraine  detained an FSB hitman who tried to kill an official of the Melitopol City Council, the SBU reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

SBU CI detained in hot pursuit an FSB agent who attempted to assassinate one of the officials of Melitopol City Council in Zaporizzhia. Following the instructions of the Russian secret service, the killer waited for the official in the entrance of a residential building and then struck him several times on the head with a hammer. Despite numerous injuries, the victim survived

- the SBU reported.

For the sake of secrecy, according to the SBU, the offender acted under the guise of a utility worker who was carrying out maintenance work in the apartment building where the official lived.

After committing the crime, the SBU stated that the defendant was preparing to escape to the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region through the EU. He planned to use one of the "schemes for fugitives" to cross the state border.

SBU officers reportedly detained him while he was trying to escape.

"The suspect was a repeat offender who lived in the temporarily occupied Melitopol," the statement said.

According to the SBU, "in June 2024, he was finally recruited and sent to special training courses at the FSB training center in the temporarily occupied part of the region.

"The killer arrived in Zaporizhzhia to carry out the enemy's task, posing as an IDP. After arriving in the city, he started tracking the addresses of his victim's work and residence, as well as the main routes of his movement. To "cover his tracks," the agent constantly changed the addresses of rented apartments and communicated with his Russian handler through fictitious nicknames in an anonymous messenger chat," the SBU said.

In the event of the murder of a Ukrainian official, the occupiers, according to the SBU, promised their accomplice to give him a house in Melitopol that belonged to local residents who were forced to leave because of the occupation.

SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 2, Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
  • ч. 2, Art. 15, Art. 115 (attempted premeditated murder committed on a contract basis).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

They were preparing attacks on defense plants and air defense systems in Zaporizzhia: SBU neutralizes Russian military intelligence agent group17.09.24, 10:14 • 19250 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies

