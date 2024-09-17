They were preparing attacks on defense plants and air defense systems in Zaporizzhia: SBU neutralizes Russian military intelligence agent group

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115667 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118219 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192595 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150483 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142145 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195354 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184463 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104994 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50873 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77622 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73853 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 48316 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54940 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192595 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195354 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184463 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211417 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199742 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148499 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147851 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152039 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143041 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159515 views
Actual
They were preparing attacks on defense plants and air defense systems in Zaporizzhia: SBU neutralizes Russian military intelligence agent group

They were preparing attacks on defense plants and air defense systems in Zaporizzhia: SBU neutralizes Russian military intelligence agent group

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19251 views

The SBU neutralized an agent group of Russian military intelligence in Zaporizzhia. Two local residents were collecting coordinates for attacks on military facilities and critical infrastructure in the region.

Law enforcers exposed another agent group of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, which operated in Zaporizzhia. They collected coordinates for Russian air strikes on military and critical infrastructure in the region. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports

Details

According to the SBU, the enemy's priority targets included air defense systems, defense forces deployment points, and defense industry enterprises.

The occupiers were also interested in the routes of transportation of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition to the front line.

Two residents of Zaporizhzhia turned out to be agents of Russian military intelligence. One of the detainees is an employee of the Zaporizhzhia Strategic Defense Plant. The woman was passing information to the enemy about the location of workshops where military products are manufactured, and also reported on missile attacks on the enterprise where she worked.

Another SBU agent was detained red-handed when he was spying on the Armed Forces units based in Zaporizhzhia. To collect data, the defendant not only walked around the city, but also “in the dark” asked for the information he needed during everyday conversations with his friends.

SBU investigators served the agents suspicion notices under Part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspects are being held without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Image

Under the guise of a forestry worker, he spied on Kharkiv defenders: an agent of the Russian30.08.24, 10:28 • 17270 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising