They were preparing attacks on defense plants and air defense systems in Zaporizzhia: SBU neutralizes Russian military intelligence agent group

Law enforcers exposed another agent group of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, which operated in Zaporizzhia. They collected coordinates for Russian air strikes on military and critical infrastructure in the region. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

According to the SBU, the enemy's priority targets included air defense systems, defense forces deployment points, and defense industry enterprises.

The occupiers were also interested in the routes of transportation of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition to the front line.

Two residents of Zaporizhzhia turned out to be agents of Russian military intelligence. One of the detainees is an employee of the Zaporizhzhia Strategic Defense Plant. The woman was passing information to the enemy about the location of workshops where military products are manufactured, and also reported on missile attacks on the enterprise where she worked.

Another SBU agent was detained red-handed when he was spying on the Armed Forces units based in Zaporizhzhia. To collect data, the defendant not only walked around the city, but also “in the dark” asked for the information he needed during everyday conversations with his friends.

SBU investigators served the agents suspicion notices under Part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspects are being held without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Under the guise of a forestry worker, he spied on Kharkiv defenders: an agent of the Russian