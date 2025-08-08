Security advisors spoke yesterday, today they continue their work - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that security advisors from Ukraine and its partners held a conversation yesterday, which will continue today. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Security advisors spoke yesterday, and today they continue their work. Andriy Yermak coordinates the leaders' advisors. The Minister of Foreign Affairs works with colleagues in Europe. We are constantly in communication with the American side, and our partners, for their part, speak with the United States of America. Everyone is united by the understanding that it is possible to achieve at least a ceasefire, and everything depends on the right pressure on Russia. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the decision to end this war, which they started, must be made in Russia.

Russia does not count human losses. They block all information about their losses. But they cannot block objective reality – what the Russian economy feels, how Russian enterprises cease operations, how Russian logistics suffer losses. Sanctions can work exactly as we need them to. I want to thank everyone in the world today who helps us – helps end the war. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he approved several new Ukrainian sanctions packages, and relevant decisions will be made soon.