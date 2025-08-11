$41.390.07
Exclusive
04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Secretary General of the Council of Europe announced he will arrive in Kyiv in the coming days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset will visit Kyiv to meet with President Zelenskyy. The visit will take place on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe announced he will arrive in Kyiv in the coming days

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset announced that he would visit Kyiv in the coming days and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

In the coming days, I will meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day to promote and strengthen our cooperation within the framework of the Action Plan, which guides Ukraine's recovery in the areas of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

- Berset emphasized.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe emphasized that the war in Ukraine must end — and it must end justly. The foundations of the international rules-based order, built after World War II, must endure.

As the world's attention turns to peace talks in Alaska on Friday, one question confronts us: will peace in Ukraine be built on justice, or shaped by concessions to aggression? The line between pragmatism and justice is thin, and President Trump's efforts to stop the killing without conceding to aggression are commendable. The Council of Europe's position is clear: peace must be sustainable and just — and it must be concluded with Ukraine.

- Berset summarized.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

