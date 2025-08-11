Secretary General of the Council of Europe announced he will arrive in Kyiv in the coming days

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset announced that he would visit Kyiv in the coming days and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

In the coming days, I will meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day to promote and strengthen our cooperation within the framework of the Action Plan, which guides Ukraine's recovery in the areas of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. - Berset emphasized.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe emphasized that the war in Ukraine must end — and it must end justly. The foundations of the international rules-based order, built after World War II, must endure.

As the world's attention turns to peace talks in Alaska on Friday, one question confronts us: will peace in Ukraine be built on justice, or shaped by concessions to aggression? The line between pragmatism and justice is thin, and President Trump's efforts to stop the killing without conceding to aggression are commendable. The Council of Europe's position is clear: peace must be sustainable and just — and it must be concluded with Ukraine. - Berset summarized.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.