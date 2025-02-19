Searches in Kyivavtodor: law enforcement officers are looking for evidence of budget embezzlement

Investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv are conducting searches at the premises of the Kyivavtodor municipal corporation. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

The searches are conducted on the basis of a ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv in the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the possible misappropriation of budget funds allocated for horizontal road marking services, - the statement said.

According to the KCSA, the Kyivavtodor municipal corporation emphasizes that the tenders for these services were carried out under the official public procurement procedure.

The corporation's employees are cooperating with the investigation and providing all requested documents necessary for a comprehensive and complete investigation, KCSA assured. For their part, they expect an objective and impartial investigation.

