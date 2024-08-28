Search operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih: 4 dead, 5 wounded
Rescuers have completed search and rescue operations after a rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih. The attack killed 5 people, injured 5 others, and damaged buildings and cars.
Rescuers have completed search operations in Kryvyi Rih. Unfortunately, the number of victims has increased to 4 people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Search and rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih after a nighttime rocket attack on a hotel on August 27. The attack killed 4 people and injured 5 others.
Rescuers have completed the search and rescue operation, confirming the number of victims and injured.
On Tuesday night, an enemy rocket hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih. In addition, 8 shops, 14 high-rise buildings and about 20 cars were damaged
