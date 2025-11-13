$42.040.02
Search for trade compromises continues: EU and US agree on mutual market access - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 132 views

The European Union is developing a plan as part of the next stage of a trade agreement with the United States. Key aspects of the plan include: customs tariffs, investments in strategic areas, elimination of technical barriers, and the creation of economic security working groups.

Search for trade compromises continues: EU and US agree on mutual market access - Bloomberg

The European Union is developing a plan as part of the next stage of a trade agreement with the United States. The parties are to agree on tariffs, market access, standards, cooperation in natural gas, metals, and microchips.

UNN writes with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

In response to Washington's proposals to revise EU rules that harm American businesses, Brussels is preparing a plan to implement the next stage of the trade agreement by the American side.

The plan focuses on areas such as tariffs and market access, standards, digital trade, technical barriers, and cooperation on steel and aluminum.

It will involve the creation of a working group on economic security. This includes coordinating strategic procurement and investment, particularly in liquefied natural gas and chips.

For reference

The agreement, concluded between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump in August 2025, established a 15% tariff on most EU goods imported into the US.

These include automotive products. At the same time, the EU seeks to ensure that the 15% path also extends to other industries that may be targeted by sectoral tariffs by the US in the future.

A commission spokesperson declined to comment on the plan but confirmed that the EU is cooperating with the US at both political and technical levels, Bloomberg writes.

Recall

The US and the EU have concluded a large-scale trade agreement, under which the EU will purchase $750 billion worth of energy carriers and invest $600 billion in the US. The EU will also open its countries to zero-tariff trade, including military equipment.

The United States fully supports the European Union's use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The EU proposes to use up to 185 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets frozen in Europe, without confiscating them.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
Ursula von der Leyen