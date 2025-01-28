Science Park of Innovative Technologies to Open in Kyiv Aviation Institute
Kyiv • UNN
In 2025, KAI will open a science park for the development of high-tech industries. The park will focus on deep tech, UAVs, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other innovative areas.
In 2025, a science park will open on the basis of the Kyiv Aviation Institute (KAI), which will become a center of innovation in such high-tech industries.
This is reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, by UNN.
Details [1
The science park will become a center of innovation in the following areas:
- deep tech;
- unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs);
- cybersecurity;
- defense tech;
- artificial intelligence;
- machine learning;
- Robotics and engineering.
In particular, it will work in three areas:
- development of its own knowledge-intensive innovations with further development;
- technology transfer;
- incubation and acceleration programs for startups;
- implementing projects and providing services at the request of the business
Foam drone, jet interceptor drone and “Vampire”: developers presented defense innovations in Kyiv08.10.24, 08:40 • 164395 views