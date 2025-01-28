Science Park of Innovative Technologies to Open in Kyiv Aviation Institute

In 2025, a science park will open on the basis of the Kyiv Aviation Institute (KAI), which will become a center of innovation in such high-tech industries.

This is reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, by UNN.

Details [1

The science park will become a center of innovation in the following areas:

deep tech;

unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs);

cybersecurity;

defense tech;

artificial intelligence;

machine learning;

Robotics and engineering.

In particular, it will work in three areas:

development of its own knowledge-intensive innovations with further development;

technology transfer;

incubation and acceleration programs for startups;

implementing projects and providing services at the request of the business

