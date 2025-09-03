Schools lack textbooks: Babak reported delivery disruptions, including Braille editions

$41.360.01
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 788 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 4828 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10027 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 14161 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 15032 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 19535 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 29675 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 28428 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 83495 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 105270 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 240313 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 240290 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 231089 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 227672 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 221774 views
Publications
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 4828 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 16850 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 29675 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 28428 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 83495 views
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 20935 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 34655 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 37364 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 51507 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 96887 views
Actual
Schools lack textbooks: Babak reported delivery disruptions, including Braille editions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

Serhiy Babak, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee, announced the disruption of textbook deliveries to schools, specifically stating that not a single Braille copy has been received. The parliamentary committee on education will investigate the reasons for the delays and the effectiveness of expenditures.

Schools lack textbooks: Babak reported delivery disruptions, including Braille editions

Serhiy Babak, Head of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Education, Science, and Innovation, stated that as of today, far from all schools have received the necessary textbooks. The situation is particularly critical with literature for visually impaired children – not a single copy printed in Braille has been delivered yet. Babak wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to official data, 81.6% of textbooks were delivered to educational institutions under the old distribution mechanism (through regional book warehouses) and only 44.5% under the new scheme, where books are delivered directly from publishers.

Regarding textbooks printed in Braille: 0 copies delivered

- Babak reported.

He emphasized that the issue of textbook delivery will definitely be considered at the next meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Education. They are to find out why there were delays and how effectively state funds were spent on printing and distributing educational literature.

Recall

Earlier, Babak had already reported that schools, less than a week before the start of the academic year, had not received about a quarter of the textbooks planned for this year.

The Cabinet of Ministers informed that the new academic year in Ukraine will begin on September 1 and last until June 30, 2026. Changes will affect school funding, organization of education, and construction of shelters.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEducation
Babak Serhiy Vitaliyovych
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine