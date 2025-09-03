Schools lack textbooks: Babak reported delivery disruptions, including Braille editions

Serhiy Babak, Head of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Education, Science, and Innovation, stated that as of today, far from all schools have received the necessary textbooks. The situation is particularly critical with literature for visually impaired children – not a single copy printed in Braille has been delivered yet. Babak wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to official data, 81.6% of textbooks were delivered to educational institutions under the old distribution mechanism (through regional book warehouses) and only 44.5% under the new scheme, where books are delivered directly from publishers.

Regarding textbooks printed in Braille: 0 copies delivered - Babak reported.

He emphasized that the issue of textbook delivery will definitely be considered at the next meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Education. They are to find out why there were delays and how effectively state funds were spent on printing and distributing educational literature.

Recall

Earlier, Babak had already reported that schools, less than a week before the start of the academic year, had not received about a quarter of the textbooks planned for this year.

The Cabinet of Ministers informed that the new academic year in Ukraine will begin on September 1 and last until June 30, 2026. Changes will affect school funding, organization of education, and construction of shelters.