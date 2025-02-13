School graduates will no longer receive gold and silver medals

Ukraine has canceled the awarding of “gold and silver medals” to 11th grade graduates for special achievements in education.

This is stated in the relevant order of the Ministry of Education and Science, which came into force after its registration with the Ministry of Justice, UNN reports.

For example, the document states that the Regulations on gold and silver medals awarded by schools to students have expired. Now, instead of the phrase “gold medal” or “silver medal”, the phrase “with honors” will be used in documents.

The entry “Certificate of complete general secondary education with honors” will remain the same as on previous educational documents.

The Education Ombudsman proposed to revise the system of awarding medals to school graduates. According to him, in Ukraine, the number of medal winners among 11th grade graduates has increased by 141.36% in 6 years. However, the increase in the number of medal winners does not reflect the real state of education. Also, receiving a medal does not give advantages when applying to a higher education institution.

At the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi said that the issue of abolishing the awarding of silver and gold medals in schools should be put up for public discussion.

Later, the Ministry of Education and Science stated that in Ukraine, interested central authorities and local governments in the field of education are discussing the abolition of regulationsthat provide for the awarding of gold and silver medals to participants in the educational process.