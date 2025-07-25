School collapse in India: 6 students dead, 29 injured

At least six students died and 29 more were injured, two of them in critical condition, after part of a public school building collapsed on Friday morning in India, UNN reports with reference to Times of India.

Details

The incident occurred in Piplod village, Jhalawar district, in the Indian state of Rajasthan, around 7:45 AM local time at a government senior primary school, as students were gathering for morning prayer. At least 17 students were in the building when a section of classrooms for grades 6 and 7 collapsed, police said.

According to officials, the school has about 27 students, and a rescue operation was immediately launched after the collapse. All students trapped under the rubble were pulled out and taken to the hospital, the head of the health department said.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar stated that an investigation has been launched. "We are also studying the structural stability of other buildings on the school grounds," he added.

