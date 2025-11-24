Scheme to smuggle men abroad for $20,000 organized: two Dnipro residents charged with suspicion

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
04:43 PM • 5184 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 11431 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
02:30 PM • 13552 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 16316 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 24945 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 24655 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 16001 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 13704 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 11671 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
November 24, 11:50 AM • 9976 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 29262 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 22472 views
Supplies depleted: occupiers closed Katerynivka quarry in Mariupol districtNovember 24, 10:31 AM • 7170 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"November 24, 10:50 AM • 22161 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – SadovyiNovember 24, 10:55 AM • 17161 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:21 PM • 2570 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 24945 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 24655 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 42420 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 67957 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 29291 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 32935 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 42855 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 53255 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 54795 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
The Guardian

Scheme to smuggle men abroad for $20,000 organized: two Dnipro residents charged with suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

In Dnipro, two individuals have been notified of suspicion of organizing the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border. They valued their "services" at 20,000 US dollars, promising a military medical commission conclusion of unfitness.

Scheme to smuggle men abroad for $20,000 organized: two Dnipro residents charged with suspicion

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers notified two city residents of suspicion, who organized the illegal transfer of men of conscription age across the state border of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The investigation established that one of the suspects sought clients among those liable for military service. The other, using connections in the hospital, promised a conclusion from the military medical commission regarding unsuitability. This made it possible to cross the state border.

The defendants valued their "services" at 20,000 US dollars from each person liable for military service.

Both defendants were detained after receiving 10,000 US dollars. During searches, they found and seized cash in the amount of more than 1 million UAH, computer equipment, flash drives, telephones, and medical documents for six people.

They also seized a German-made MP-5 submachine gun with a silencer, ammunition, and a car. The weapon did not have a permit provided by law.

The defendants were charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an organized group or for mercenary motives).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from seven to nine years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill that provides for criminal liability for military personnel of the TCC and VVK for violations of mobilization and medical examination. The bill provides for imprisonment for up to 8 years for violations under martial law.

UNN also reports that an incident involving the TCC recently occurred in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. It was accompanied by gunshots.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Search
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipro
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv