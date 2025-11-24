Scheme to smuggle men abroad for $20,000 organized: two Dnipro residents charged with suspicion

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers notified two city residents of suspicion, who organized the illegal transfer of men of conscription age across the state border of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The investigation established that one of the suspects sought clients among those liable for military service. The other, using connections in the hospital, promised a conclusion from the military medical commission regarding unsuitability. This made it possible to cross the state border.

The defendants valued their "services" at 20,000 US dollars from each person liable for military service.

Both defendants were detained after receiving 10,000 US dollars. During searches, they found and seized cash in the amount of more than 1 million UAH, computer equipment, flash drives, telephones, and medical documents for six people.

They also seized a German-made MP-5 submachine gun with a silencer, ammunition, and a car. The weapon did not have a permit provided by law.

The defendants were charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an organized group or for mercenary motives).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from seven to nine years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill that provides for criminal liability for military personnel of the TCC and VVK for violations of mobilization and medical examination. The bill provides for imprisonment for up to 8 years for violations under martial law.

UNN also reports that an incident involving the TCC recently occurred in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. It was accompanied by gunshots.