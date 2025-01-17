Scheme of embezzlement of UAH 140 million for the purchase of cables for Ukrzaliznytsia: MP Bondar was served a notice of suspicion

The current MP Viktor Bondar was served a notice of suspicion in the case of misappropriation of more than UAH 140 million during the purchase of cables from Ukrzaliznytsia JSC. This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, UNN reports.

On January 17, 2025, on behalf of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, served a notice of suspicion to the current MP of Ukraine, whom the investigation considers one of the organizers of the misappropriation of Ukrzaliznytsia funds for the purchase of cable and wire products - the statement said.

According to UNN sources, this is MP Viktor Bondar.

The pre-trial investigation established that the MP, using his influence, created obstacles in the activities of the said entrepreneur to involve him in the implementation of the illegal scheme. The MP, together with the entrepreneur, developed a criminal scheme to misappropriate funds of Ukrzaliznytsia by supplying products at inflated prices.

To commit the crime, the individuals conspired with members of another organized group, which included an official of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and other individuals who exercised informal control over the Company's activities. A kind of back office, organized by members of the second organized group, allowed for informal control over the company's activities, and, subject to payment of part of the money to the group members, helped to remove obstacles and ensure decision-making, in particular, regarding the victory of companies controlled by the entrepreneur in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement - the SAPO noted.

According to the investigation, the scheme led to the fact that in 2021-2022, two companies controlled by the MP and the entrepreneur won in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement of cable and wire products.

Using various schemes to increase the cost of the products, the offenders sold them to Ukrzaliznytsia at prices significantly higher than market prices, which caused Ukrzaliznytsia losses of more than UAH 140 million - the SAPO noted.

Currently, 8 people have been served a notice of suspicion over the above facts.

