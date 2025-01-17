Scheme of embezzlement of UAH 140 million for the purchase of cables for Ukrzaliznytsia: MP Bondar was served a notice of suspicion

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 107143 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105483 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113480 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115823 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 139548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105336 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141140 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103942 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113563 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117052 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Scheme of embezzlement of UAH 140 million for the purchase of cables for Ukrzaliznytsia: MP Bondar was served a notice of suspicion

Scheme of embezzlement of UAH 140 million for the purchase of cables for Ukrzaliznytsia: MP Bondar was served a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44488 views

The SAPO and NABU served a notice of suspicion to MP Viktor Bondar in the case of misappropriation of over UAH 140 million in the purchase of cables by Ukrzaliznytsia. The scheme was implemented through controlled companies in 2021-2022.

The current MP Viktor Bondar was served a notice of suspicion in the case of misappropriation of more than UAH 140 million during the purchase of cables from Ukrzaliznytsia JSC. This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, UNN reports.

On January 17, 2025, on behalf of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, served a notice of suspicion to the current MP of Ukraine, whom the investigation considers one of the organizers of the misappropriation of Ukrzaliznytsia funds for the purchase of cable and wire products 

- the statement said.

According to UNN sources, this is MP Viktor Bondar.

The pre-trial investigation established that the MP, using his influence, created obstacles in the activities of the said entrepreneur to involve him in the implementation of the illegal scheme. The MP, together with the entrepreneur, developed a criminal scheme to misappropriate funds of Ukrzaliznytsia by supplying products at inflated prices.

To commit the crime, the individuals conspired with members of another organized group, which included an official of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and other individuals who exercised informal control over the Company's activities. A kind of back office, organized by members of the second organized group, allowed for informal control over the company's activities, and, subject to payment of part of the money to the group members, helped to remove obstacles and ensure decision-making, in particular, regarding the victory of companies controlled by the entrepreneur in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement 

- the SAPO noted.

According to the investigation, the scheme led to the fact that in 2021-2022, two companies controlled by the MP and the entrepreneur won in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement of cable and wire products.

Using various schemes to increase the cost of the products, the offenders sold them to Ukrzaliznytsia at prices significantly higher than market prices, which caused Ukrzaliznytsia losses of more than UAH 140 million 

- the SAPO noted.

Currently, 8 people have been served a notice of suspicion over the above facts.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed an organized group of people on the misappropriation of UAH 11.4 million from Ukrzaliznytsia JSC.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

