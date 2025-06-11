Scheduled power outages are being introduced in Kherson Oblast
Kyiv • UNN
Due to damage to power equipment caused by enemy strikes, scheduled power outages are being introduced in Kherson Oblast. Oblenergo is working on developing clear hourly outage schedules.
After the occupiers' strikes on the territory of the Kherson region, energy equipment was damaged. Specialists are engaged in restoration, while Oblenergo is forming clear schedules for hourly power outages. UNN reports with reference to the page of Oleksandr Prokudin on the social network.
Details
According to the regional leadership, the situation in the energy system of Kherson region is difficult due to the destruction of equipment by Russian strikes.
Currently, hourly power outage schedules have been introduced.
JSC "Khersonoblenergo" is engaged in their formation - clear schedules should be published tomorrow.
At the same time, emergency recovery works are ongoing. Energy workers are making maximum efforts to restore power supply.
Recall
The Ministry of Energy reported that the situation in the energy system is stable, but power outages are possible in the summer due to Russian strikes. Ukraine's losses amount to 10 GW of generating capacity.