Scheduled inspections of non-food products resume in Ukraine

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 76314 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155719 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131782 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139102 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136866 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111655 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168059 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104641 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136020 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135351 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 66609 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104242 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 106434 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155706 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176287 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168055 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195602 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184699 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135363 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136032 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144497 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136028 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153093 views
Scheduled inspections of non-food products resume in Ukraine

Scheduled inspections of non-food products resume in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30907 views

The government will resume scheduled inspections of non-food products by market surveillance authorities in 2025.

As of today, the possibility of inspecting non-food products has been restored. UNN reports this with reference to the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

"In 2025, the Government of Ukraine resumed scheduled inspections of non-food products by market surveillance authorities, which were temporarily suspended for the period of martial law, as well as state control of non-food products by customs authorities," the statement said.

State market surveillance of non-food products is carried out by several executive authorities, including the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, the State Emergency Service, the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control, etc. According to the law, scheduled inspections of product characteristics are conducted at distributors of these products in accordance with the sectoral market surveillance plan.

Scheduled inspections for certain types of non-food products have been resumed: what the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection can check18.09.24, 23:37 • 14598 views

Recall

Since March 2024, unscheduled inspections of non-food products have been resumed. This means that the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection may inspect the characteristics of products from distributors and manufacturers of such products based on requests containing information about the distribution of products that have defects or threaten human life and health.

In September 2024, scheduled inspections of certain types of non-food products that could be potentially hazardous to consumers were resumed, namely toys; space heaters and combined heaters; electrical and electronic equipment.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

