Scheduled inspections of non-food products resume in Ukraine

As of today, the possibility of inspecting non-food products has been restored. UNN reports this with reference to the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

"In 2025, the Government of Ukraine resumed scheduled inspections of non-food products by market surveillance authorities, which were temporarily suspended for the period of martial law, as well as state control of non-food products by customs authorities," the statement said.

State market surveillance of non-food products is carried out by several executive authorities, including the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, the State Emergency Service, the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control, etc. According to the law, scheduled inspections of product characteristics are conducted at distributors of these products in accordance with the sectoral market surveillance plan.

Scheduled inspections for certain types of non-food products have been resumed: what the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection can check

Recall

Since March 2024, unscheduled inspections of non-food products have been resumed. This means that the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection may inspect the characteristics of products from distributors and manufacturers of such products based on requests containing information about the distribution of products that have defects or threaten human life and health.

In September 2024, scheduled inspections of certain types of non-food products that could be potentially hazardous to consumers were resumed, namely toys; space heaters and combined heaters; electrical and electronic equipment.