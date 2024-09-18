Scheduled inspections for certain types of non-food products have been resumed: what the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection can check

The government has recently decided to resume scheduled inspections of certain types of non-food products that could be potentially dangerous to consumers. The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection clarified what kind of inspections are being carried out, UNN reports.

Currently, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, as a market surveillance authority, can carry out planned state market surveillance measures for the following types of products:

toys;

space heaters and combination heaters;

electrical and electronic equipment.

We note that, in accordance with the law, scheduled inspections of product characteristics are carried out at distributors of these products in accordance with the sectoral market surveillance plan.

The State Food and Consumer Service also reminded that unscheduled inspections of non-food products have been resumed since March this year. This means that the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection may inspect product characteristics of distributors and manufacturers of such products based on requests containing information about the distribution of products that have defects or threaten human life and health.