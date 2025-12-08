Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us

This week can safely be called Mercurial — it is Mercury that sets the tone for events, forming extremely intense and fateful aspects. Its movement will determine the information field, political processes, the work of state structures, and even the course of military operations. Ksenia Bazylenko, a professional astrologer, told UNN readers about this, as well as what the stars have prepared for each Zodiac sign.

Chronology of Mercury's movement and its influence

December 8 — Mercury gains speed.

The first day of the week opens up positive opportunities for us:

conduct important negotiations;

successful public speaking;

pass exams;

draw clear conclusions and plan for the future.

This is the most constructive day of the week, says the astrologer.

December 10-11 — Mercury in conjunction with the Black Moon (Lilith) in opposition to Uranus.

"This is the most dangerous period of the week, and it is precisely what forms the main upheavals," said Ksenia Bazylenko.

The conjunction of the planets will bring us:

explosive lies, information dumps;

scandals that will instantly engulf the information space;

provocations;

natural anomalies, risk of hurricanes, earthquakes;

increased accident rate in transport, especially in aviation;

danger of air strikes.

During this period, according to the astrologer, it will be difficult to conclude any agreements, because everything will be distorted, agreements will be destroyed.

People will feel tension these days, emotional breakdowns, wrong decisions are possible, there will be many unjustified illusions and deceptions.

December 12 — Mercury moves into Sagittarius.

"After the depth and darkness of Scorpio, Mercury rises into Sagittarius, and thoughts become wider, clearer, but... this will happen after the most difficult peak of the week, so the feeling of relief will come gradually," believes astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

December 14 — Mercury forms a powerful aspect to Pluto.

This is a day of the power of words and the power of thought. Loud statements, international speeches, important analytical conclusions may be made.

"But these words do not arise out of nowhere — they are a consequence of previous scandals and revelations," the astrologer emphasizes.

Horoscope for Ukraine: a week of scandals, dangers and military tension

The first half of the week may be accompanied by military escalation. A tense aspect in Ukraine's astrological chart means a possible escalation at the front, increased shelling, depletion of resources, and increased pressure on the military leadership.

Also, during the week, political scandals and resonant revelations may erupt in Ukraine, management structures may be affected by crisis phenomena, a drop in the level of trust in the authorities and resignations in the highest echelons of power are possible.

December 11 and 12 will be especially tense for Ukraine. On these days, in addition to all risks, shadow agreements are possible.

"No matter how loud the words of the powerful of this world may be, they will not yield real results. This is an information explosion, not a diplomatic agreement," the astrologer emphasizes.

Subsequently, the situation will change and we will feel the activation of our allies and partners. Perhaps important resources that we desperately need will arrive.

Horoscope for all Zodiac signs for the week of December 8-14

ARIES

The week will open up the theme of travel, learning, new horizons for you. You want to move, expand your world, take bold steps. But emotions can be sharp.

Advice: curb impulsiveness. Plan ahead – this will give a better result.

TAURUS

Tense situations related to finances, debts or responsibility will arise. Topics that have long been postponed will come up.

Advice: do not make decisions under the influence of emotions. Avoid risks, do not rush.

GEMINI

Relationships are in the spotlight. Sharp conversations, returning to unresolved topics. This period will provide an opportunity to clarify everything or exacerbate the situation.

Advice: let others speak. Listen carefully – this will help avoid arguments.

CANCER

You will feel harmony. It will be easier to negotiate, resolve work issues, and put things in order.

Advice: use this period for important meetings and conversations. Your word now carries weight.

LEO

There will be a lot of activity, creative ideas, a desire to get more joy and attention. But emotional swings are possible.

Advice: do not react sharply to trifles. Allow yourself to relax and find inspiration in simple things.

VIRGO

Household chores, family matters, property – all this will come to the fore. Tense conversations may await you.

Advice: do not take everything on yourself. Distribute responsibilities and create peace in your space.

LIBRA

The week is filled with news, correspondence, trips, learning. But the information you receive may be contradictory.

Advice: carefully check everything, especially numbers, documents and promises of other people.

SCORPIO

The financial sphere will be the most active. Issues of stability, expenses, old promises may be raised.

Advice: be careful with large purchases. If possible, postpone them.

SAGITTARIUS

You are in the center of events – there is a lot of energy, but it can be chaotic. You want everything at once.

Advice: do not provoke conflicts. Focus on the main thing and the result will please you.

CAPRICORN

The week encourages introspection. You may feel tired or want to be alone.

Advice: save your strength. Do not take on too much – your resource is very valuable now.

AQUARIUS

New opportunities, proposals, ideas will appear. People are drawn to you, want to cooperate.

Advice: choose only those projects that have prospects.

PISCES

The week is important for work and career. Situations may arise in which it is necessary to demonstrate character or make a decision.

Advice: be restrained and attentive in communication. Avoid conflicts – this will preserve your authority.