Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
06:59 AM • 4128 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 18669 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 31445 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 28874 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 33383 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 56284 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 65587 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 68849 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 59842 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 62146 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.2m/s
90%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The GuardianDecember 7, 11:00 PM • 17659 views
Russia is seizing territory in Ukraine at the fastest pace since the start of the war - The TelegraphDecember 8, 12:03 AM • 5612 views
Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troopsDecember 8, 01:04 AM • 4420 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"December 8, 02:06 AM • 14230 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war04:16 AM • 13955 views
Publications
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us08:10 AM • 2226 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 58633 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 68161 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 79552 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 100946 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us08:10 AM • 2226 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 45872 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 56413 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 57423 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 71482 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2248 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko predicts a week under the influence of Mercury, with tense and fateful aspects. Information leaks, scandals, natural anomalies, increased accident rates, and military escalation are expected, especially on December 10-11.

Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us

This week can safely be called Mercurial — it is Mercury that sets the tone for events, forming extremely intense and fateful aspects. Its movement will determine the information field, political processes, the work of state structures, and even the course of military operations. Ksenia Bazylenko, a professional astrologer, told UNN readers about this, as well as what the stars have prepared for each Zodiac sign.

Chronology of Mercury's movement and its influence

December 8 — Mercury gains speed.

The first day of the week opens up positive opportunities for us:

  • conduct important negotiations;
    • successful public speaking;
      • pass exams;
        • draw clear conclusions and plan for the future.

          This is the most constructive day of the week, says the astrologer.

          December 10-11 — Mercury in conjunction with the Black Moon (Lilith) in opposition to Uranus.

          "This is the most dangerous period of the week, and it is precisely what forms the main upheavals," said Ksenia Bazylenko.

          The conjunction of the planets will bring us:

          • explosive lies, information dumps;
            • scandals that will instantly engulf the information space;
              • provocations;
                • natural anomalies, risk of hurricanes, earthquakes;
                  • increased accident rate in transport, especially in aviation;
                    • danger of air strikes.

                      During this period, according to the astrologer, it will be difficult to conclude any agreements, because everything will be distorted, agreements will be destroyed.

                      People will feel tension these days, emotional breakdowns, wrong decisions are possible, there will be many unjustified illusions and deceptions.

                      December 12 — Mercury moves into Sagittarius.

                      "After the depth and darkness of Scorpio, Mercury rises into Sagittarius, and thoughts become wider, clearer, but... this will happen after the most difficult peak of the week, so the feeling of relief will come gradually," believes astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

                      December 14 — Mercury forms a powerful aspect to Pluto.

                      This is a day of the power of words and the power of thought. Loud statements, international speeches, important analytical conclusions may be made.

                      "But these words do not arise out of nowhere — they are a consequence of previous scandals and revelations," the astrologer emphasizes.

                      Horoscope for Ukraine: a week of scandals, dangers and military tension

                      The first half of the week may be accompanied by military escalation. A tense aspect in Ukraine's astrological chart means a possible escalation at the front, increased shelling, depletion of resources, and increased pressure on the military leadership.

                      Also, during the week, political scandals and resonant revelations may erupt in Ukraine, management structures may be affected by crisis phenomena, a drop in the level of trust in the authorities and resignations in the highest echelons of power are possible.

                      December 11 and 12 will be especially tense for Ukraine. On these days, in addition to all risks, shadow agreements are possible.

                      "No matter how loud the words of the powerful of this world may be, they will not yield real results. This is an information explosion, not a diplomatic agreement," the astrologer emphasizes.

                      Subsequently, the situation will change and we will feel the activation of our allies and partners. Perhaps important resources that we desperately need will arrive.

                      Horoscope for all Zodiac signs for the week of December 8-14

                      ARIES

                      The week will open up the theme of travel, learning, new horizons for you. You want to move, expand your world, take bold steps. But emotions can be sharp.

                      Advice: curb impulsiveness. Plan ahead – this will give a better result.

                      TAURUS

                      Tense situations related to finances, debts or responsibility will arise. Topics that have long been postponed will come up.

                      Advice: do not make decisions under the influence of emotions. Avoid risks, do not rush.

                      GEMINI

                      Relationships are in the spotlight. Sharp conversations, returning to unresolved topics. This period will provide an opportunity to clarify everything or exacerbate the situation.

                      Advice: let others speak. Listen carefully – this will help avoid arguments.

                      CANCER

                      You will feel harmony. It will be easier to negotiate, resolve work issues, and put things in order.

                      Advice: use this period for important meetings and conversations. Your word now carries weight.

                      LEO

                      There will be a lot of activity, creative ideas, a desire to get more joy and attention. But emotional swings are possible.

                      Advice: do not react sharply to trifles. Allow yourself to relax and find inspiration in simple things.

                      VIRGO

                      Household chores, family matters, property – all this will come to the fore. Tense conversations may await you.

                      Advice: do not take everything on yourself. Distribute responsibilities and create peace in your space.

                      LIBRA

                      The week is filled with news, correspondence, trips, learning. But the information you receive may be contradictory.

                      Advice: carefully check everything, especially numbers, documents and promises of other people.

                      SCORPIO

                      The financial sphere will be the most active. Issues of stability, expenses, old promises may be raised.

                      Advice: be careful with large purchases. If possible, postpone them.

                      SAGITTARIUS

                      You are in the center of events – there is a lot of energy, but it can be chaotic. You want everything at once.

                      Advice: do not provoke conflicts. Focus on the main thing and the result will please you.

                      CAPRICORN

                      The week encourages introspection. You may feel tired or want to be alone.

                      Advice: save your strength. Do not take on too much – your resource is very valuable now.

                      AQUARIUS

                      New opportunities, proposals, ideas will appear. People are drawn to you, want to cooperate.

                      Advice: choose only those projects that have prospects.

                      PISCES

                      The week is important for work and career. Situations may arise in which it is necessary to demonstrate character or make a decision.

                      Advice: be restrained and attentive in communication. Avoid conflicts – this will preserve your authority.

                      Lilia Podolyak

                      SocietyUNN LitePublications
                      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                      Martial law
                      War in Ukraine
                      Ukraine