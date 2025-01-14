ukenru
Scandalous videos of Kyiv teenagers: police identify four more participants

Scandalous videos of Kyiv teenagers: police identify four more participants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34223 views

Kyiv police have identified four more teenagers involved in the scandalous incident in the city center. Criminal proceedings for desecration of the state flag have been initiated, and administrative reports have been drawn up against the parents.

Kyiv police have identified four more participants in the scandalous incident involving teenagers, and have opened proceedings for desecration of the Ukrainian flag, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 338 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - desecration of state symbols.

This refers to the photo used in the video, where one of the members of the group of minors allegedly stood on the state flag of Ukraine.

In addition, the police said that the relevant services would check the conditions of the teenagers' upbringing, and administrative reports have already been drawn up against the parents of four of them.

...in relation to all minors, police sent appeals to the guardianship and custody authorities, educational institutions, and the children's service to check the conditions of upbringing of adolescents. The police drew up administrative reports against the parents of four of them under 184 CAO (failure of parents or persons in loco parentis to fulfill their child-rearing responsibilities) 

- the statement said.

Video with police escort - a ruling: new details about the scandalous videos of Kyiv teenagers13.01.25, 15:50 • 29838 views

Recall

The other day, a videowas circulated in the capital's Telegram channels showing a group of minors blocking traffic in the city center and listening to Russian music. Police identified the people in the scandalous videos.

The Kyiv police conducted searches in the apartments of two minors who got into a scandal over their social media posts.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

