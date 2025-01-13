Video with police escort - a ruling: new details about the scandalous videos of Kyiv teenagers

The scandalous videos of the teenagers allegedly blocking a street in Kyiv and allegedly being escorted by police are staged. The boys themselves are not the majors they tried to appear to be, and one of the participants in the scandalous video was already prosecuted last year when he walked the streets of Kyiv and sang the Russian anthem. This was stated by the spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine Yulia Girdvilis during a telethon, UNN reports.

During the searches of the two most active participants in this scandalous video, we seized two pistols. One was a traumatic pistol registered to one of the minor's parents. The other was a pneumatic pistol, which does not require a permit. We also seized ammunition, an airsoft grenade, and computer equipment. It is unclear whether these were the same weapons that appeared in the scandalous videos that the teenagers posted on their social media, or whether they were different weapons. I would also add that the seized ammunition was sent for expert examination, and we are waiting for the results to confirm whether it was live ammunition - Girdvilis said.

She also said that the provocative content they posted on the social network was made for the sake of hype to increase the number of subscribers. According to her, the video showed that the police were allegedly accompanying the teenagers in a car, but this information was false.

The teenagers were following the car, the police crew, just as they were heading to one of the calls with flashing lights. And it was presented as if they were being escorted by the police. I emphasize once again that this is absolutely not true. Another episode from the scandalous video is the episode of the birthday celebration of one of the company's members. They rented three cars. The drivers were not these children, the drivers were employees of the company where they rented the cars. It turned out that when they were near the store, a traffic jam formed, which was not created by them. It was unintentionally done by drivers who did not know that some kind of filming was taking place on the street - Girdvilis added.

She clarified that this is not the version of the teenagers themselves, but the established facts, which are confirmed by data from video surveillance cameras.

"This is confirmed by the analysis of the CCTV cameras that we made, that when leaving the parking spaces, a small traffic jam formed, literally for a minute or two. And then the cars all dispersed. The traffic jam was not caused by these teenagers, but simply by different drivers leaving the store nearby," the spokeswoman said.

She also said that one of the people involved in the scandalous video, a 17-year-old boy, was already involved in a scandalous case in 2024 when he walked the streets of Kyiv and sang the Russian anthem.

Then the police and SBU officers immediately identified him. He publicly apologized, but this did not prevent him from criminal liability. Criminal proceedings were opened. The court granted him one year of probationary supervision, which he is still under, and the term has not yet expired. If a person violates the law during this period, the court may reconsider its decision and issue a more serious qualification. What is currently happening: an investigation is underway under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal possession of weapons - added the police representative.

She also noted that the information that the teenagers' parents are influential people is not true. The father of one is a former official who is now retired. Other parents are employees of private business, educational institutions, and civil servants.

"Let's just say that there is no evidence of any great wealth," Girdvilis summarized.

The other day, a videowas circulated in the capital's Telegram channels showing a group of minors blocking traffic in the city center and listening to Russian music. Police identified the people in the scandalous videos.

The Kyiv police conducted searches in the apartments of two minors who got into a scandal over their social media posts.