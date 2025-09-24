$41.380.00
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 9404 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 10374 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 12762 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 12166 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 25106 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 43309 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 35152 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 32631 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 67139 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Publications
Exclusives
Scandal in a school in Vinnytsia region: a physical education teacher beat a student during a lesson, the teacher was notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

In Vinnytsia region, in Mohyliv-Podilskyi, a physical education teacher beat a schoolboy. The 25-year-old teacher was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Scandal in a school in Vinnytsia region: a physical education teacher beat a student during a lesson, the teacher was notified of suspicion

On September 19, in Mohyliv-Podilskyi, a physical education teacher beat a student during a lesson. After the mother's statement, the police opened criminal proceedings and notified the 25-year-old teacher of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the National Police in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Details

As law enforcement officers stated, the incident occurred on September 19 during a physical education lesson, and on September 23, after learning about the conflict, the mother of the 13-year-old student filed a statement with the police.

VIDEO https://t.me/vinnicatruexa/41727

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office, notified the 25-year-old man of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Battery and torture, i.e., intentional infliction of blows that caused physical pain) and are conducting an investigation.

- the police reported and added that investigative actions are ongoing.

Ombudsman named the main quality of a teacher for almost 60% of schoolchildren23.09.25, 12:32 • 2718 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Mohyliv-Podilskyi