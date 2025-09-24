Scandal in a school in Vinnytsia region: a physical education teacher beat a student during a lesson, the teacher was notified of suspicion

On September 19, in Mohyliv-Podilskyi, a physical education teacher beat a student during a lesson. After the mother's statement, the police opened criminal proceedings and notified the 25-year-old teacher of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the National Police in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Details

As law enforcement officers stated, the incident occurred on September 19 during a physical education lesson, and on September 23, after learning about the conflict, the mother of the 13-year-old student filed a statement with the police.

VIDEO https://t.me/vinnicatruexa/41727

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office, notified the 25-year-old man of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Battery and torture, i.e., intentional infliction of blows that caused physical pain) and are conducting an investigation. - the police reported and added that investigative actions are ongoing.

Ombudsman named the main quality of a teacher for almost 60% of schoolchildren