Scandal in a school in Vinnytsia region: a physical education teacher beat a student during a lesson, the teacher was notified of suspicion
In Vinnytsia region, in Mohyliv-Podilskyi, a physical education teacher beat a schoolboy. The 25-year-old teacher was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
On September 19, in Mohyliv-Podilskyi, a physical education teacher beat a student during a lesson. After the mother's statement, the police opened criminal proceedings and notified the 25-year-old teacher of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the National Police in Vinnytsia Oblast.
Details
As law enforcement officers stated, the incident occurred on September 19 during a physical education lesson, and on September 23, after learning about the conflict, the mother of the 13-year-old student filed a statement with the police.
Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office, notified the 25-year-old man of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Battery and torture, i.e., intentional infliction of blows that caused physical pain) and are conducting an investigation.
