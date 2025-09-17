Scammers sell "fake" cars online: cyber police warn of new fraud scheme

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
12:33 PM • 7114 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 23859 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 33187 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 34987 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 95401 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 113610 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53061 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62038 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 101770 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31555 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
90%
749mm
Popular news
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 40505 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 19875 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 42198 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko10:56 AM • 10278 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 16139 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 9158 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 42347 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 95402 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 113610 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 61951 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles III
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 36480 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 42003 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 71388 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 68811 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 73105 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dragon 2
Financial Times

Scammers sell "fake" cars online: cyber police warn of new fraud scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The cyber police and the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs warn about fraudulent schemes for selling "fake" cars. The criminals offer attractive prices and forged documents, demanding quick payment for non-existent cars.

Scammers sell "fake" cars online: cyber police warn of new fraud scheme

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Cyberpolice warn Ukrainians: fraudsters are selling "fake" cars with forged documents and using cunning schemes to deceive potential buyers online. This was reported by the Cyberpolice, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, criminals create ads for quick car sales on favorable terms. Such ads often state that the car is allegedly already at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center or awaiting customs clearance. As a rule, the price for such cars is quite attractive.

To convince potential buyers, fraudsters show forged documents – copies of technical passports or certificates from the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers – and claim that the car can be picked up immediately after payment.

SBU and National Police exposed a fund that stole donations for the Armed Forces: the organizer turned out to be a recidivist17.09.25, 15:22 • 1164 views

Often, such scammers use sensitive topics for society, for example, they report that it is necessary to quickly buy a car for the military. In such cases, they ask to transfer money for the car as soon as possible. In fact, the vehicle does not exist, and they appropriate the money.

To protect against such scammers, the Cyberpolice advises paying attention to the following:

  • cars awaiting registration are not stored in the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers – all services are provided only with the personal presence of the owner or their official representative.
    • copies of documents or photos of certificates sent by strangers in a messenger do not guarantee their authenticity.
      • do not transfer money for a car you have not seen in person, and check the seller and the vehicle through official registers.

        More details about fraud schemes and safety rules can be found on the Cyberpolice website.

        Fraud cases decreased by 1.5 times: which regions are leading15.09.25, 10:59 • 2885 views

        Stepan Haftko

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        National Police of Ukraine
        charity
        Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
        Security Service of Ukraine