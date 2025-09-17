Scammers sell "fake" cars online: cyber police warn of new fraud scheme

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Cyberpolice warn Ukrainians: fraudsters are selling "fake" cars with forged documents and using cunning schemes to deceive potential buyers online. This was reported by the Cyberpolice, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, criminals create ads for quick car sales on favorable terms. Such ads often state that the car is allegedly already at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center or awaiting customs clearance. As a rule, the price for such cars is quite attractive.

To convince potential buyers, fraudsters show forged documents – copies of technical passports or certificates from the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers – and claim that the car can be picked up immediately after payment.

SBU and National Police exposed a fund that stole donations for the Armed Forces: the organizer turned out to be a recidivist

Often, such scammers use sensitive topics for society, for example, they report that it is necessary to quickly buy a car for the military. In such cases, they ask to transfer money for the car as soon as possible. In fact, the vehicle does not exist, and they appropriate the money.

To protect against such scammers, the Cyberpolice advises paying attention to the following:

cars awaiting registration are not stored in the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers – all services are provided only with the personal presence of the owner or their official representative.

copies of documents or photos of certificates sent by strangers in a messenger do not guarantee their authenticity.

do not transfer money for a car you have not seen in person, and check the seller and the vehicle through official registers.

More details about fraud schemes and safety rules can be found on the Cyberpolice website.

Fraud cases decreased by 1.5 times: which regions are leading