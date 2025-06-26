$41.660.13
Publications
Exclusives
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
BFM TV
The New York Times
Fox News

Scammers are hunting for access to Facebook accounts: the Center for Countering Disinformation warned about another scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 964 views

Scammers send fake emails on behalf of Facebook, threatening to block the account for "violation of the rules." Attackers are trying to obtain logins, passwords and two-factor authentication codes through fraudulent websites.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports that fraudsters are trying to gain access to Facebook accounts. Using a warning about a so-called "violation of rules", they are trying to gain access to passwords, logins and two-factor authentication codes, UNN writes with reference to a message of the CCD in Telegram.

Fraudsters are trying to gain access to users' Facebook accounts. Attackers send out fake emails allegedly from the social network's support service. They talk about "rule violations" and "the threat of account blocking"

- the message says.

Details

To avoid "trouble", the user is offered to follow the link to the site and pass the so-called verification. To do this, the person must enter their login, password and two-factor authentication code.

The State Special Communications Service reported that this is actually a fraudulent site that imitates a real one. Fraudsters use this data to seize the account and further use it in their schemes.

Under no circumstances enter personal data on suspicious sites, check the sender's address and security protocol

- warned in the CCD.

They also informed that real letters from Meta can be found on Facebook in the "Password and Security" section.

Addition

A new fraudulent campaign is impersonating Apple and Google, sending out fake notifications about a "sponsored attack" on devices. Clicking on these phishing links can lead to data theft or malware infection.

Cyberpolice warns about fraudulent schemes with excessive discounts in online stores. To avoid being caught, compare prices and choose cash on delivery.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
