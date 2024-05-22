SBU reported suspicion to producer and musician Bardash

The security service of Ukraine informed that it reported suspicion to producer and musician Yuriy Bardash, who, according to the special service, "fled to Russia and calls for the capture of Kiev and Kharkiv," writes UNN.

Details

"The Security Service has collected evidence against producer and musician Yuri Bardash, who justifies the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, he fled to Russia, where he launched an extensive information campaign in support of the invaders. for this purpose, Bardash regularly publishes anti-Ukrainian messages on the pages of his own Telegram channel with a total audience of almost 50 thousand users. among other things, the defendant calls for the capture of Kiev and Kharkiv," the SBU said in social networks.

According to the SBU, "Bardash also regularly repeats the theses of Russian propaganda on the air of the Kremlin's mouthpieces on the YouTube video hosting site.

"The examinations initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of his information and subversive activities in favor of the aggressor," the Special Service said.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Bardash in absentia of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.:

Part 2 of Article 109 (public calls for a violent change in the constitutional order, as well as the distribution of materials with calls to commit such actions);

HH. 1, 2 of Article 110 (distribution of materials with calls to change the borders of the territory in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine);

article 436 (propaganda of war);

Part 1, Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

"Since the person involved is a fugitive from justice on the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are continuing to bring him to justice for crimes against our state," the SBU said.