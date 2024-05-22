SBU reported suspicion to producer and musician Bardash

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80756 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107254 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150119 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154164 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250411 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174160 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165419 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39341 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31302 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63687 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31795 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57694 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250411 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225943 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237743 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224549 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80756 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57694 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63687 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112921 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113822 views
SBU reported suspicion to producer and musician Bardash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20769 views

The security service of Ukraine reported suspicion to producer and musician Yuriy Bardash.

The security service of Ukraine informed that it reported suspicion to producer and musician Yuriy Bardash, who, according to the special service, "fled to Russia and calls for the capture of Kiev and Kharkiv," writes UNN.

Details

"The Security Service has collected evidence against producer and musician Yuri Bardash, who justifies the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, he fled to Russia, where he launched an extensive information campaign in support of the invaders. for this purpose, Bardash regularly publishes anti-Ukrainian messages on the pages of his own Telegram channel with a total audience of almost 50 thousand users.  among other things, the defendant calls for the capture of Kiev and Kharkiv," the SBU said in social networks.

According to the SBU, "Bardash also regularly repeats the theses of Russian propaganda on the air of the Kremlin's mouthpieces on the YouTube video hosting site.

"The examinations initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of his information and subversive activities in favor of the aggressor," the Special Service said.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Bardash in absentia of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.:

  • Part 2 of Article 109 (public calls for a violent change in the constitutional order, as well as the distribution of materials with calls to commit such actions); 
  • HH. 1, 2 of Article 110 (distribution of materials with calls to change the borders of the territory in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine); 
  • article 436 (propaganda of war); 
  • Part 1, Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

"Since the person involved is a fugitive from justice on the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are continuing to bring him to justice for crimes against our state," the SBU said.

03.08.23, 09:43 • 245529 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCultureCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

