Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
SBU is behind liquidation of such traitors of Ukraine as Kiva and Tatarsky - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

The SBU eliminated several traitors and war criminals on the occupied Ukrainian territories and in Russia, including Ilya Kiva and Vladlen Tatarsky.

 The SBU is behind the liquidation of traitors and war criminals in the occupied territories and in Russia. In particular, we are talking about Ilya Kiva, Vladlen Tatarsky and dozens of other enemies of Ukraine.

This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.  

Details

According to sources, the Security Service is involved in the liquidation of traitor Ilya Kiva, Russian terrorist and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky, Prosecutor General of the so-called "LPR" Serhiy Gorenko, terrorist MP of the same "LPR" Oleg Popov and a number of other enemies of Ukraine.  

According to the UNN source, the SBU also actively "worked" in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions against traitors, criminals and collaborators who headed the occupation authorities and were involved in the torture and murder of Ukrainians.

The SBU officers are also behind the poisoning of Kherson region 'governor' Volodymyr Saldo, the attempted assassination of Ukrainophobe and traitor Oleg Tsarev, terrorist and murderer of Zakhar Prilepin, and 'Minister of Internal Affairs of the LPR' Igor Kornet," the source said. Our sources confirm that special operations to eliminate Ukraine's enemies are one of the SBU's areas of focus. "All of these war criminals, murderers, and Russian servants are absolutely legitimate targets. Because they are responsible for mass murders, terror and repressions committed by the occupiers in the occupied Ukrainian territories

- , said the UNN source.
Anna Murashko

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising