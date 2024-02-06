SBU is behind liquidation of such traitors of Ukraine as Kiva and Tatarsky - source

The SBU is behind the liquidation of traitors and war criminals in the occupied territories and in Russia. In particular, we are talking about Ilya Kiva, Vladlen Tatarsky and dozens of other enemies of Ukraine.

This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Details

According to sources, the Security Service is involved in the liquidation of traitor Ilya Kiva, Russian terrorist and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky, Prosecutor General of the so-called "LPR" Serhiy Gorenko, terrorist MP of the same "LPR" Oleg Popov and a number of other enemies of Ukraine.

According to the UNN source, the SBU also actively "worked" in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions against traitors, criminals and collaborators who headed the occupation authorities and were involved in the torture and murder of Ukrainians.