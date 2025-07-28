$41.780.01
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 34101 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
01:15 PM • 35733 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 72928 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 42609 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 47599 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 42275 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 41094 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 30455 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27013 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28701 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
SBU headcount to increase by 10,000 people: Zelenskyy signed the law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1266 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that increases the total number of SBU personnel by 10,000 people, allocating 10,000 to the Special Operations Center "A". The document also establishes the grounds and procedure for the SBU to use weapons and special means.

SBU headcount to increase by 10,000 people: Zelenskyy signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that provides for an increase in the number of the Security Service of Ukraine, and assigns 10,000 people to the Special Operations Center "A", UNN reports.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine 

- stated in the card of bill 13353.

Let's add

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that increases the total number of the SBU by 10,000 people, assigning 10,000 to Special Operations Center "A". The grounds and procedure for the SBU to use weapons and special means have also been established.

As UNN wrote, the text of the bill stated that it is planned to increase the total number of the SBU:

  • in peacetime – from 27,000 to 37,000 people, of which the number of the SBU unit that carries out operational and combat activities and special measures (CSO “A”) is 10,000 people;
    • in a special period (except for the period of martial law) – from 31,000 to 41,000 people, of which the number of the CSO “A” unit is 10,000 people;
      • for the period of martial law – in the number according to the mobilization plan for a special period, while the number of CSO “A” during martial law should be at least 10,000 people.

        Also, the grounds and procedure for the use of weapons and special means are established for the SBU. In particular, SBU servicemen, during anti-terrorist operations, measures to ensure national security and defense, repelling and deterring armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as when performing tasks related to participation in the defense of the state, have the right to use and apply weapons and military equipment in the manner and cases established for formations, military units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

        Antonina Tumanova

        Antonina Tumanova

        Politics
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
