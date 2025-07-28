SBU headcount to increase by 10,000 people: Zelenskyy signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that provides for an increase in the number of the Security Service of Ukraine, and assigns 10,000 people to the Special Operations Center "A", UNN reports.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine - stated in the card of bill 13353.

Let's add

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that increases the total number of the SBU by 10,000 people, assigning 10,000 to Special Operations Center "A". The grounds and procedure for the SBU to use weapons and special means have also been established.

As UNN wrote, the text of the bill stated that it is planned to increase the total number of the SBU:

in peacetime – from 27,000 to 37,000 people, of which the number of the SBU unit that carries out operational and combat activities and special measures (CSO “A”) is 10,000 people;

in a special period (except for the period of martial law) – from 31,000 to 41,000 people, of which the number of the CSO “A” unit is 10,000 people;

for the period of martial law – in the number according to the mobilization plan for a special period, while the number of CSO “A” during martial law should be at least 10,000 people.

Also, the grounds and procedure for the use of weapons and special means are established for the SBU. In particular, SBU servicemen, during anti-terrorist operations, measures to ensure national security and defense, repelling and deterring armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as when performing tasks related to participation in the defense of the state, have the right to use and apply weapons and military equipment in the manner and cases established for formations, military units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.