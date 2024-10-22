SBU finds more than $450 thousand and her son's Russian passport from head of Mykolaiv MSEC: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Mykolaiv regional MSEC was exposed on corruption schemes for tax evaders. Her $450,000, jewelry, and a Russian passport of her son, who owns undeclared apartments, were seized.
The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had exposed the head of the regional center for medical and social examination of the Mykolaiv Regional Council on corruption schemes for tax evaders and found more than $450 thousand and her son's Russian passport in the possession of the head of the Mykolaiv regional MSEC, UNN reports.
SBU exposed the head of the regional center of medical and social expertise of Mykolaiv Regional Council on corruption schemes for tax evaders. During the searches, the SBU found more than $450 thousand and a collection of jewelry, which she was hiding at different addresses. Thus, most of the seized money and jewelry was found in the apartment of her son, an intern at a medical university, who also had a Russian passport
According to the available data, the young man applied for citizenship of the aggressor country at the former Russian Consulate General in Odesa before the start of the full-scale war.
Also, according to the SBU, the official registered three undeclared apartments in her son's name to hide her illegal income.
According to the investigation, during 2015-2023, the head of the MSEC indicated in her declarations exclusively official income totaling just over UAH 2 million.
In addition, according to the SBU, it was established that in 2023, the official registered herself and her son as having a 2nd disability group in order to receive additional benefits and social payments from the state.
Based on the materials received, the issue of serving the official a notice of suspicion is being decided.
The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.
