Zelensky convenes NSDC due to fake disabilities in the MSEC
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has initiated an urgent NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and fake disabilities. Zelenskyy expects quick action from law enforcement to expose corruption schemes and punish those responsible.
He has appointed a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the situation with the MSEC and fake disabilities. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has initiated an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in connection with the situation around medical and social expert commissions (MSECs). In particular, we are talking about cases of issuing fake disabilities, in which, according to the president, prosecutors were involved and abused their official powers.
The meeting will discuss the details of these offenses and possible steps to address them. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a quick response from law enforcement agencies such as the SBU and the SBI to expose corruption schemes and bring those responsible to justice.
I expect law enforcement agencies, including, first of all, the SBU, the SBI, and the Prosecutor General's Office, to make prompt and tough decisions. He appointed the National Security and Defense Council
