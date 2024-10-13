The legacy of the Soviet Union - Radutsky tried to explain why the leaders of the MSEC take bribes

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120669 views

Popular news

The legacy of the Soviet Union - Radutsky tried to explain why the leaders of the MSEC take bribes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21073 views

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Health Committee explained corruption in the MSEC as a Soviet legacy. A reform is planned to eliminate the MSEC and create multidisciplinary commissions in cluster hospitals.

The legacy of the Soviet Union - Radutsky tried to explain why the leaders of the MSEC take bribes

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance, Mykhailo Radutskyi, is convinced that corruption in medical and social expert commissions is a legacy of the soviet union. During a national telethon, he told what legislative changes are planned to get rid of this phenomenon, UNN reports.

According to him, the first step was the mandatory declaration of income by employees of the Medical Examination Board and Military Medical Commissions.

"Corruption in the MSEC is not something that happened today, it has been there all along. This is one of the worst legacies of the soviet union that has remained in our healthcare system. We started reforming the MSEC back in 2023. For example, the Verkhovna Rada, together with the government, introduced mandatory declarations for employees of the MSEC and the MEC. I think that today, these exposés by employees of these organizations are the result of the general declaration that has been introduced. But in general, unfortunately, corruption has always been there. The only thing is that it was not so painful for society because it did not affect our military and the defense of our country as much as during the war," Radutsky said.

The MP added that the relevant draft law proposes the complete liquidation of the MSEC.

It is planned that the cluster hospitals will have multidisciplinary commissions that will determine the patient's condition, the patient's condition after treatment, after an illness, after injuries, after rehabilitation. And the main thing is that this will not be a determination of whether a patient is disabled or not. It will be a definition of a point system, the so-called percentage of a person's disability. This will determine the benefits, the possibility of rehabilitation, and the possibility of employment," Radutsky added.

Recall

The head of the Khmelnytsky regional MSEC and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytsky region, were exposed for illegally enriching themselves by millions of dollars.

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health with the participation of Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and heads of MSECs. The main topic of the meeting was the reform of medical and social expert commissions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsHealth
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71