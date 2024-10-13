The legacy of the Soviet Union - Radutsky tried to explain why the leaders of the MSEC take bribes
The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Health Committee explained corruption in the MSEC as a Soviet legacy. A reform is planned to eliminate the MSEC and create multidisciplinary commissions in cluster hospitals.
The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance, Mykhailo Radutskyi, is convinced that corruption in medical and social expert commissions is a legacy of the soviet union. During a national telethon, he told what legislative changes are planned to get rid of this phenomenon, UNN reports.
According to him, the first step was the mandatory declaration of income by employees of the Medical Examination Board and Military Medical Commissions.
"Corruption in the MSEC is not something that happened today, it has been there all along. This is one of the worst legacies of the soviet union that has remained in our healthcare system. We started reforming the MSEC back in 2023. For example, the Verkhovna Rada, together with the government, introduced mandatory declarations for employees of the MSEC and the MEC. I think that today, these exposés by employees of these organizations are the result of the general declaration that has been introduced. But in general, unfortunately, corruption has always been there. The only thing is that it was not so painful for society because it did not affect our military and the defense of our country as much as during the war," Radutsky said.
The MP added that the relevant draft law proposes the complete liquidation of the MSEC.
It is planned that the cluster hospitals will have multidisciplinary commissions that will determine the patient's condition, the patient's condition after treatment, after an illness, after injuries, after rehabilitation. And the main thing is that this will not be a determination of whether a patient is disabled or not. It will be a definition of a point system, the so-called percentage of a person's disability. This will determine the benefits, the possibility of rehabilitation, and the possibility of employment," Radutsky added.
The head of the Khmelnytsky regional MSEC and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytsky region, were exposed for illegally enriching themselves by millions of dollars.
A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health with the participation of Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and heads of MSECs. The main topic of the meeting was the reform of medical and social expert commissions.