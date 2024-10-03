SBU detains deserter who adjusted Russian strikes in Vinnytsia and Sumy regions

The SBU detained an agent of Russian military intelligence who was adjusting Russian strikes in Vinnytsia and Sumy regions. The agent was a 23-year-old contract soldier of one of the military units of Ukraine, who left his place of service without permission in May. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

While looking for quick money on Telegram channels, the deserter came to the attention of a staff member of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as Gru). The Russian intelligence officer offered the man “easy” money in exchange for his cooperation.

On the instructions of Russian military intelligence, the deserter monitored the firing positions of the Ukrainian air defense in Vinnytsia region.

Later, the agent was transferred to Sumy region, where he was supposed to spy on the units of the Defense Forces.

According to the SBU, the agent secretly arrived in a city near the border with Russia and rented an apartment for two weeks. There, he posed as an “active duty soldier” and tried to gain the trust of the locals. In this way, he was going to get information about Ukrainian defenders from them “in the dark”.

The deserter also photographed military facilities and marked their coordinates on electronic maps for a “report” to his Russian supervisor.

The aggressor needed the intelligence information to prepare attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces using guided aerial bombs, combat drones and missile weapons - , the SBU said.

SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

part 4 of Art. 408 (desertion committed under martial law).

The man is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

