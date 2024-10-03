SBU detains deserter who adjusted Russian strikes in Vinnytsia and Sumy regions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51181 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101659 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164255 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136335 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142259 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138624 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180898 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171730 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141241 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141124 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93543 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108539 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110652 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164248 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180893 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171725 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199123 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188105 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141124 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141241 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146077 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137539 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154463 views
SBU detains deserter who adjusted Russian strikes in Vinnytsia and Sumy regions

SBU detains deserter who adjusted Russian strikes in Vinnytsia and Sumy regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16311 views

The 23-year-old contract soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces became an agent of Russian intelligence, adjusting strikes on Ukraine. The detainee faces life in prison for high treason and desertion under martial law.

The SBU detained an agent of Russian military intelligence who was adjusting Russian strikes in Vinnytsia and Sumy regions. The agent was a 23-year-old contract soldier of one of the military units of Ukraine, who left his place of service without permission in May. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

While looking for quick money on Telegram channels, the deserter came to the attention of a staff member of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as Gru). The Russian intelligence officer offered the man “easy” money in exchange for his cooperation.

On the instructions of Russian military intelligence, the deserter monitored the firing positions of the Ukrainian air defense in Vinnytsia region.

Later, the agent was transferred to Sumy region, where he was supposed to spy on the units of the Defense Forces.

According to the SBU, the agent secretly arrived in a city near the border with Russia and rented an apartment for two weeks. There, he posed as an “active duty soldier” and tried to gain the trust of the locals. In this way, he was going to get information about Ukrainian defenders from them “in the dark”.

The deserter also photographed military facilities and marked their coordinates on electronic maps for a “report” to his Russian supervisor.

The aggressor needed the intelligence information to prepare attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces using guided aerial bombs, combat drones and missile weapons

- , the SBU said.

SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  •  part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
  •  part 4 of Art. 408 (desertion committed under martial law).

The man is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

