The court sentenced to 15 years in prison an FSB agent who passed on information about the location of Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

Reportedly, the offender helped the occupiers prepare a new series of missile and drone strikes on the frontline territory of the region.

The enemy targeted the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces involved in combat operations on the southern front.

In addition, the agent tried to establish and pass on to the aggressor the locations of Ukrainian troops' strongholds and fortifications near the front line.

The investigation revealed that the enemy accomplice was a resident of a frontline village in the region who was remotely recruited by the FSB through blogger Yuriy Podolyaka.

Commander of the Russian Air Force was notified of suspicion of organizing a strike on Okhmatdyt

To collect intelligence, the man traveled around the area, covertly recording the locations of the AFU units, and passed the information to Podolyak, who then "reported" to the FSB.

The SBU detained the FSB agent in April 2012.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, the Russian agent was found guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, namely an apartment in the regional center and a car.

SBU detains realtor who corrected enemy Iskander strikes in Odesa